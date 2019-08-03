Ubs Oconnor Has Cut Endo Int (Call) (ENDP) Holding By $866.43 Million; Parsley Energy (PE) Sentiment Is 1.09

Parsley Energy (PE) investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 142 investment managers started new or increased positions, while 130 trimmed and sold equity positions in Parsley Energy. The investment managers in our database reported: 247.62 million shares, down from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Parsley Energy in top ten positions increased from 2 to 5 for an increase of 3. Sold All: 31 Reduced: 99 Increased: 88 New Position: 54.

Ubs Oconnor Llc decreased Endo Int (Call) (ENDP) stake by 96.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ubs Oconnor Llc sold 2.48M shares as Endo Int (Call) (ENDP)’s stock declined 58.29%. The Ubs Oconnor Llc holds 100,000 shares with $35.00M value, down from 2.58M last quarter. Endo Int (Call) now has $674.02 million valuation. The stock decreased 2.30% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.98. About 3.82M shares traded. Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) has declined 73.93% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ENDP News: 07/05/2018 – LANNETT BUYS PORTFOLIO OF GENERIC PRODUCTS FROM ENDO INTL; 08/05/2018 – Endo International 1Q Adj EPS 67c; 02/04/2018 – Endo International Agrees to Extend Temporary Stay of FDA Litigation; 21/03/2018 – Endo, others to pay $270.8 mln to resolve Lidoderm U.S. antitrust cases; 07/05/2018 – LANNETT – ACQUIRED 23 APPROVED AND ONE PENDING DRUG PRODUCT APPLICATIONS FROM UNIT OF ENDO FOR UPFRONT PAYMENT PLUS FUTURE MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 19/03/2018 – Semaglutide injection phase 2 data presented at ENDO demonstrated significant weight loss in adults with obesity; 17/04/2018 – Endo Revenue May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 8th Straight Drop; 08/05/2018 – ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC ENDP.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.34, REV VIEW $2.74 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – TABLE-Endo Lighting 6932.T -2017/18 parent results; 13/04/2018 – Patient-Reported Outcomes Data on SUBLOCADE™ (Buprenorphine Extended-Release) Injection to be Presented as Late-Breaker at American Society of Addiction Medicine (ASAM) 49th Annual Conference

More notable recent Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Can Endo (ENDP) Keep the Earnings Surprise Streak Alive? – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Endo Applauds US District Court Decision that Vasopressin Cannot be Used for Compounding by Outsourcing Facilities – PRNewswire” published on August 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Morgan Stanley Downgrades Teva, Endo On Drug Pricing And Litigation Concerns – Benzinga” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Endo Appoints Domenico Ciarico as Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, Sterile and Generics – PRNewswire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Helsinn and Endo Announce Agreement for Paladin Labs Inc. to Commercialize Pracinostat in Canada – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.68, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 33 investors sold ENDP shares while 69 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 207.74 million shares or 0.14% less from 208.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Diamond Hill Management reported 1.35 million shares. Spark Inv Ltd owns 0.11% invested in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) for 290,100 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 0.02% or 135,606 shares. Marco Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). First Manhattan Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Gam Ag holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) for 20,313 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc has 2.34M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Proshare Advsr Ltd owns 114,392 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Llp stated it has 212,188 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Geode Capital Limited Liability Corporation owns 2.67M shares. Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 2.50M shares. Pinebridge Invs LP invested 0.01% in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Moreover, Capital Fund Management Sa has 0.01% invested in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) for 110,876 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). 64,000 were reported by Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky.

Analysts await Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.47 EPS, down 38.16% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.76 per share. ENDP’s profit will be $106.31 million for 1.59 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by Endo International plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.32% negative EPS growth.

Ubs Oconnor Llc increased Healthca (NYSE:HTA) stake by 90,000 shares to 125,000 valued at $3.57 billion in 2019Q1. It also upped Dish Net (Prn) stake by 40.00 million shares and now owns 41.00M shares. Acorda T (Prn) was raised too.

Among 10 analysts covering Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP), 3 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 30% are positive. Endo International had 20 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) rating on Thursday, February 28. FBR Capital has “Buy” rating and $20.5 target. The rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Underweight” on Monday, July 15. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock of Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, June 17. Canaccord Genuity maintained Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 13 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Hold” rating by Mizuho given on Friday, March 8. The stock of Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) has “Sector Perform” rating given on Thursday, July 11 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan on Monday, May 13 to “Underweight”. On Monday, March 18 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral”.

Parsley Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of natural gas and crude oil properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. The company has market cap of $4.71 billion. As of December 31, 2016, its acreage position consisted of 138,567 net acres, including 95,072 net acres in the Midland Basin and 43,495 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and 146.7 net producing horizontal wells and 481.5 net producing vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 222.3 MMBoe. It has a 15.86 P/E ratio.

Key Group Holdings (Cayman) Ltd. holds 8.24% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. for 6.09 million shares. Bain Capital Credit Lp owns 282,164 shares or 7.66% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Oslo Asset Management As has 7.19% invested in the company for 1.66 million shares. The Texas-based Mitchell Group Inc has invested 3.71% in the stock. Caymus Capital Partners L.P., a Texas-based fund reported 786,315 shares.

The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $14.86. About 6.79M shares traded or 50.62% up from the average. Parsley Energy, Inc. (PE) has declined 48.19% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 15/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N – TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $35; 27/03/2018 – Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY EXPECTS ROYALTY BURDEN IN DELAWARE BASIN TO FALL 10%; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 24C; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q REV. $392.7M, EST. $345.2M; 13/03/2018 PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 13/04/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY EXECUTIVES COMMENTING DURING CONFERENCE CALL

More notable recent Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Oil Stocks Are Getting Crushed Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Pehub.com with their article: “PE-backed Sunnova starts trading on the NYSE – PE Hub” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should We Worry About The Coca-Cola Company’s (NYSE:KO) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) were released by: Pehub.com and their article: “VC-backed Phreesia starts trading on the NYSE – PE Hub” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Herc Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:HRI) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Analysts await Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $0.32 EPS, down 17.95% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.39 per share. PE’s profit will be $101.32M for 11.61 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Parsley Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.45% EPS growth.