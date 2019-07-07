Ubs Oconnor Has Cut Air Prod (APD) Holding by $5.73 Billion as Stock Price Rose; As Bunge Limited (BG) Shares Rose, Nine Masts Capital LTD Has Cut Position by $1.04 Million

Nine Masts Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 75.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd sold 20,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 6,585 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $349,000, down from 26,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $56.61. About 430,134 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 25.01% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 16/05/2018 – Bunge will export US soybeans to Argentina “if margins justify it” -CEO; 05/03/2018 – Continental Grain Expected to Win Regulatory Approval to Boost Bunge Stake; 20/03/2018 – MOVES-Senior Black Sea trader at Bunge leaves; 22/05/2018 – FITCH SAYS IT ANTICIPATES IMPACT OF RECENT COMMODITY PRICE VOLATILITY AND AN EVENTUAL TRADE DEAL WILL BE A NET NEUTRAL FOR BUNGE, ADM AND CARGILL; 05/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 5; 02/05/2018 – Bunge: Competitiveness Program on Track to Generate $100M Savings in 2018; 03/05/2018 – BUNGE LTD – UNIT MAY REQUEST ONE OR MORE OF LENDERS TO INCREASE TOTAL REVOLVING COMMITMENTS IN AMOUNT NOT EXCEEDING $100 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Bunge Makes Initial Filing in Brazil for IPO of its Sugar Milling Business; 28/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 28; 15/05/2018 – BUNGE LTD – FILING OF REGISTRATION REQUEST WITH BRAZILIAN SECURITIES COMMISSION FOR POTENTIAL IPO OF BUNGE AÇÚCAR & BIONERGIA

Ubs Oconnor Llc decreased its stake in Air Prod (APD) by 9.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.22% with the market. The hedge fund held 290,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.38 billion, down from 320,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in Air Prod for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $230.58. About 541,506 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 22.94% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 10/04/2018 – It’s a Gas! Praxair, Air Products Lead in Top U.S. Gas Plant Kickoffs of 2018, an Industrial Info News Alert; 08/03/2018 – Air Products Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $197 FROM $195; 26/03/2018 – Air Products to Broadcast Fiscal Second Quarter Earnings Teleconference on April 26; 22/03/2018 – Air Products Celebrates World Water Day; 08/03/2018 – Linde, Praxair expect bids for planned divestitures this month; 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for Liquids (Residue) Gasification for Refineries; 28/03/2018 – Air Products Granted Investment License for New Industrial Gases Technology Center Serving Saudi Arabia, Middle East; 02/05/2018 – Air Products Named a 2018 DiversityInc Noteworthy Company

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.14 EPS, up 9.74% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.95 per share. APD’s profit will be $471.08M for 26.94 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual EPS reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.46% EPS growth.

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Crainscleveland.com which released: “Nordson Corp. names Sundaram Nagarajan as president and CEO – Crain’s Cleveland Business” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Saudi Aramco and Air Products Inaugurate Saudi Arabia’s First Hydrogen Fueling Station – PRNewswire” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Do Analysts See Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Barron’s names 7 dividend picks – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $11.89 million activity. 38,588 Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares with value of $2.00M were bought by HECKMAN GREGORY A. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $205,600 was made by WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV on Wednesday, May 22. Zachman Brian had bought 10,000 shares worth $512,777. $8.16 million worth of stock was bought by CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO on Thursday, May 23.

