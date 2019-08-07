Ubs Oconnor Has Boosted Its T Mobile (TMUS) Stake; Centene Corp. (CNC) Holding Has Increased by Southernsun Asset Management Llc

Ubs Oconnor Llc increased its stake in T Mobile (TMUS) by 300.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc bought 89,947 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 119,928 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.29 billion, up from 29,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in T Mobile for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $77.28. About 2.84M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 03/05/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile’s $27 Billion Tie-Up Has a Lot to Prove; 01/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates Sprint Corporation Acquisition; 11/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile Merger Could Depend on Trump Staying Out of It; 07/03/2018 – T-MOBILE CFO: NOW GAINING 1.7 USERS FOR EACH SUBSCRIBER LOST; 30/04/2018 – Behind T-Mobile-Sprint Merger, a Race to Keep Up With China in 5G; 29/04/2018 – DT CEO Tim Höttges Will Be Chairman of Combined Company; 14/05/2018 – T-MOBILE CTO: NETWORK GEAR GOING IN NOW IS 5G UPGRADEABLE; 29/05/2018 – Founder and Former CEO of Boost Mobile USA Rolls Out ALL4PRICE.COM Website to Educate Consumers About Some of the Issues With the Proposed Sprint/T-Mobile Merger; 27/04/2018 – Pocketnow: T-Mobile could pay Sprint $26 billion to merge; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile CEO Legere Would Run Combined Company

Southernsun Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp. (CNC) by 103.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc bought 431,826 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 850,570 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.17 million, up from 418,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $48.95. About 6.03 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 15/05/2018 – Numeric Adds Infosys, Exits Centene, Cuts Allstate: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief says Centene, RxAdvance partnership will drive better care with lower costs; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE & RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Centene’s Senior Debt Ratings To Ba1, Reflecting Its Improved Business Profile; 04/05/2018 – Centene: Fidelis Acquisition Expected to Close on or About July 1; 21/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP – UPON CLOSING OF FIDELIS CARE DEAL, FIDELIS CARE WILL OPERATE AS A FOR-PROFIT HEALTH INSURER IN NEW YORK; 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Entering Into Certain Undertakings With NY State Dept of Health As Part of Fidelis Care Deal; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE

Ubs Oconnor Llc, which manages about $12.67B and $2268.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Beasley (NASDAQ:BBGI) by 66,733 shares to 73,905 shares, valued at $294.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon C (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5,987 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,353 shares, and cut its stake in Dermira (Prn).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 17.76M are held by Capital World Investors. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board invested 0.08% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Automobile Association invested in 0.13% or 708,191 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Co has invested 0.21% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Brighton Jones Ltd Co invested 0.89% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). 116,884 were reported by Fjarde Ap. Field Main Bank has 14,680 shares for 0.96% of their portfolio. Lpl Finance Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 21,090 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP invested in 0.22% or 51,443 shares. Bessemer Incorporated, New Jersey-based fund reported 1,039 shares. The United Kingdom-based Hsbc Holdg Public Lc has invested 0.02% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). State Street invested 0.04% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). 823,090 are owned by Reaves W H & Co. Bridgecreek Invest Ltd Llc has invested 0.47% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Moreover, Axa has 0% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32 billion and $1.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 667,240 shares to 4.33 million shares, valued at $93.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aegion Corp. (NASDAQ:AEGN) by 131,373 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.33M shares, and cut its stake in Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Ltd Llc stated it has 47,386 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Guardian Life Of America has 0.01% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). The Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Com has invested 0.07% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Moreover, Hilltop Hldgs has 0.16% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Bridger Llc owns 1.56% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 371,783 shares. Deroy & Devereaux Private Invest Counsel Inc holds 265,134 shares or 1.41% of its portfolio. Omers Administration, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 24,400 shares. Creative Planning invested in 12,042 shares. California-based Capital has invested 0.36% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.06% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Greenleaf Tru reported 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Franklin Resource has invested 0.06% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Globeflex Cap Limited Partnership holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 20,108 shares. Covington Mgmt owns 66 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.31% or 661,306 shares.