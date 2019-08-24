Ubs Oconnor Has Boosted Agree Re (ADC) Stake; Rollins (ROL) Has 1.23 Sentiment

Rollins Inc (ROL) investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -2.86, from 4.09 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 158 active investment managers increased and started new equity positions, while 128 sold and reduced stock positions in Rollins Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 127.43 million shares, down from 253.08 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Rollins Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 5 to 5 for the same number . Sold All: 16 Reduced: 112 Increased: 115 New Position: 43.

Ubs Oconnor Llc increased Agree Re (ADC) stake by 133.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ubs Oconnor Llc acquired 30,100 shares as Agree Re (ADC)’s stock rose 2.34%. The Ubs Oconnor Llc holds 52,700 shares with $3.65B value, up from 22,600 last quarter. Agree Re now has $3.04B valuation. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $72.4. About 388,408 shares traded or 35.10% up from the average. Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) has risen 27.26% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.26% the S&P500. Some Historical ADC News: 23/04/2018 – Agree Realty 1Q Rev $34.6M; 23/04/2018 – Agree Realty 1Q FFO 71c/Shr; 15/05/2018 – Agree Realty Declares Increased Quarterly Cash Dividend; 23/04/2018 – AGREE REALTY – 2018 ACQUISITION VOLUME OUTLOOK REMAINS BETWEEN $250 MLN AND $300 MLN, DISPOSITION GUIDANCE REMAINS BETWEEN $25 MLN AND $50 MLN; 20/03/2018 – ADC: CLOSING OF EXERCISE OF UNDERWRITERS’ OPTION TO BUY SHRS; 24/04/2018 – Agree Realty Short-Interest Ratio Rises 42% to 17 Days; 13/03/2018 – LAUNCHED EQUITY OFFERINGS: ARI ADC BKI CTT HGV HMLP RPD; 23/04/2018 – DJ Agree Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADC); 13/03/2018 – AGREE REALTY-TO USE PROCEEDS, IF ANY, IT RECEIVES UPON FUTURE SETTLEMENT OF FORWARD SALE AGREEMENT TO FUND PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS, DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITY; 15/05/2018 – Agree Realty Declares Increased Qtrly Cash Div

Since May 22, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $759,457 activity. $3,174 worth of Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) was bought by Agree Joey. $642,000 worth of stock was bought by RAKOLTA JOHN JR on Wednesday, June 26. Shares for $50,603 were bought by Erlich Craig.

More notable recent Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s How We Evaluate Agree Realty Corporation’s (NYSE:ADC) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs Of Monday – Benzinga” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Kroger, Northrop Grumman And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From August 7 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Ubs Oconnor Llc decreased Spdr Gol (Call) (GLD) stake by 70,000 shares to 40,000 valued at $30.00M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Duke Rea (NYSE:DRE) stake by 49,900 shares and now owns 108,300 shares. Rti Intl (Prn) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.83, from 2.17 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 14 investors sold ADC shares while 66 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 38.50 million shares or 1.09% more from 38.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) for 935,521 shares. Clarkston Cap Prns Limited Liability Company holds 3,200 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0.01% or 23,927 shares. California-based First Republic has invested 0.01% in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). Citigroup Inc holds 0% or 64,252 shares in its portfolio. 406,033 are held by Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability Co. Georgia-based Advisory Service Ntwk Limited has invested 0% in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). 5,537 were reported by Telemus Capital Limited Liability Company. Hanseatic Mgmt Services reported 2,265 shares. Cohen And Steers reported 3.97M shares. First Advisors Lp, a Illinois-based fund reported 55,316 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) or 2,688 shares. Qs Ltd Liability reported 21,873 shares stake. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 113,638 shares. Menta Cap Ltd holds 11,400 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Agree Realty has $75 highest and $66 lowest target. $71.33’s average target is -1.48% below currents $72.4 stock price. Agree Realty had 4 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by Raymond James. The stock of Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, February 27.

Rollins, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. The company has market cap of $10.47 billion. The Company’s pest control services include protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies. It has a 46.33 P/E ratio. The firm also provides pest management and sanitation services and products to the food and commodity industries; consulting services on border protection related to AustraliaÂ’s biosecurity program; and bird control and specialist services, as well as offers specialized services to mining, and gas and oil sectors.

The stock decreased 3.15% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $31.97. About 1.16M shares traded. Rollins, Inc. (ROL) has declined 7.51% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ROL News: 30/05/2018 – Rollins Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Rollins Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROL); 25/04/2018 – Rollins Inc 1Q Net $48.5M; 24/04/2018 – Rollins, Inc. Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 13/03/2018 – Rollins, Inc. And Northwest Pest Control Receive 2018 Top Workplaces Award From The Atlanta Journal-Constitution; 17/04/2018 – Rollins: Improved Employee Benefits Will Have 1c Impact on 1Q Earnings; 16/03/2018 – Florida Community Bank Becomes Official Bank of Rollins College, Winter Park, Florida; 17/04/2018 – Tax Reform Prompts Rollins, Inc. To Enhance Employee Benefits; 22/03/2018 – BTIG SAID TO PICK EX-GOLDMAN EXECUTIVE ROLLINS AS EUROPE CEO; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Rollins College’s (FL) A2; Outlook Stable

Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii holds 3.08% of its portfolio in Rollins, Inc. for 161,917 shares. Jlb & Associates Inc owns 342,069 shares or 3% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Profit Investment Management Llc has 2.79% invested in the company for 87,936 shares. The Minnesota-based Riverbridge Partners Llc has invested 1.66% in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates, a California-based fund reported 163,054 shares.