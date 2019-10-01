Ubs Oconnor Decreased Rpm Intl (RPM) Holding by $10.39 Billion; Bloom Tree Partners Position In Adobe (ADBE) Was Has Upped

Bloom Tree Partners Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 4.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloom Tree Partners Llc bought 7,407 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 185,610 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $54.69 million, up from 178,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloom Tree Partners Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $276.28. About 672,966 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500.

Ubs Oconnor Llc decreased its stake in Rpm Intl (RPM) by 28.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc sold 170,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The hedge fund held 430,000 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.28B, down from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in Rpm Intl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $68.55. About 128,149 shares traded. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 6.97% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 05/04/2018 – RPM INTERNATIONAL 3Q ADJ EBIT $56.7M, EST. $54.2M; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP SEES 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST OF $530 MLN TO $540 MLN; 05/04/2018 – RPM Names Kinser Vice President of Operations; 24/04/2018 – ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM – REMAINING PLACING PROCEEDS WILL BE UTILISED TO FUND RPM’S SHARE OF ONGOING FUNDING REQUIREMENTS IN RESPECT OF BRPM JV’S STYLDRIFT PROJECT; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL BAFOKENG SAYS RPM CUTS STAKE TO 2.6% FROM 11.4%; 05/04/2018 – On the earnings front, Monsanto, RPM International, and Conn’s are all scheduled to report; 26/04/2018 – RPM International at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 29/03/2018 – ATLATSA – DURING 2018, RPM, CO TO CONTINUE WORK FOR IMPLEMENTATION OF 2017 RESTRUCTURE PLAN BY FULFILLING TERMS, CONDITIONS CONTEMPLATED IN AGREEMENT; 19/03/2018 – RPM Acquires Leader In Tile And Grout Sealer Market; 05/04/2018 – RPM International 3Q EPS 30c

Analysts await RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, up 19.74% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.76 per share. RPM’s profit will be $118.00 million for 18.83 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by RPM International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.61% negative EPS growth.

Ubs Oconnor Llc, which manages about $12.67 billion and $3846.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conagra (NYSE:CAG) by 350,000 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $26.52B in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.04 in 2019Q1.

Bloom Tree Partners Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $961.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 35,628 shares to 99,832 shares, valued at $28.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 6,452 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,113 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).