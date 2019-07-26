Ubs Oconnor Decreased Its Equifax (EFX) Stake by $8.30 Billion; Fiserv (FISV) Shareholder First Business Financial Services Has Lowered Holding by $398,024

First Business Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 4.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Business Financial Services Inc sold 4,523 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 101,152 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.93 million, down from 105,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $96.36. About 7.10 million shares traded or 95.90% up from the average. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 03/04/2018 – Consumer Perspective is Key to Building Financial Institution Mobile Payments Strategy Says New Fiserv White Paper; 27/03/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 01/05/2018 – FISERV SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.02 TO $3.15, EST. $3.12; 06/03/2018 – MGIC Announces Enhancement to Fiserv Inc.’s PCLender; 07/05/2018 – FISERV INC – PARTNERED WITH RIPPLESHOT, TO OFFER CARD RISK OFFICE FRAUD WARNING; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q REV. $1.44B, EST. $1.44B; 21/05/2018 – Fiserv Named to 2018 List of FORTUNE 500 Companies; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fiserv Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FISV); 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Adj EPS 76c; 09/04/2018 – Carter Bank & Trust Embarks on Digital Transformation with Fiserv

Ubs Oconnor Llc decreased its stake in Equifax (EFX) by 22.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc sold 70,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 240,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.44B, down from 310,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in Equifax for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.28% or $4.66 during the last trading session, reaching $137.59. About 1.83M shares traded or 118.89% up from the average. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 4.61% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.18% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 23/05/2018 – Equifax: Nonmortgage Consumer Debt Keeps Rising, Fueled by Student Loan Debt; 11/04/2018 – A New Challenger to Equifax’s Employee Verification Service; 14/03/2018 – Love it! After $EFX internal investigation CLEARED execs of insider trading ahead of breach announcement, @SEC_Enforcement charges CIO w/ insider trading. Not a coincidence after all; 22/03/2018 – Racing to the Dealership: Baby Boomers and Millennials Show Off Their Credit Savvy in New Survey; 02/04/2018 – Equifax has sent letters containing incorrect personal data to customers hit by the data breach. via @cnbctech; 22/03/2018 – Survey: Americans Spent $1.4B on Credit Freeze Fees in Wake of Equifax Breach; 16/05/2018 – FTC Consumer Chief Faces Opposition Over Equifax Conflict; 28/03/2018 – Equifax Names Mark Begor As Chief Executive Officer; 15/03/2018 – After Equifax Breach, Credit Freeze Provision Comes at a Price; 14/03/2018 – Former Equifax Executive Charged With Insider Trading by S.E.C

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hemenway Trust Co Limited Co reported 236,376 shares. Jane Street Group Ltd Liability Company reported 46,977 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Stevens LP has invested 0.24% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). First Mercantile Trust invested in 2,910 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.06% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) or 37,284 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 49,642 shares. Amalgamated National Bank stated it has 60,221 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 41,250 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Lc reported 740 shares stake. Australia-based Macquarie Grp Ltd has invested 0.04% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). 211,886 were reported by Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp. Boston Family Office holds 0.06% or 6,764 shares in its portfolio. Hrt Limited Liability Corporation owns 4,652 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Shelton Mgmt has 0.15% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc accumulated 0.69% or 91,919 shares.

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why First Data Surged 60.1% in the First Half of 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Fiserv, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Fiserv (FISV) to Post Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 22, 2019 : FOLD, FAST, IQ, GRPN, PBCT, FISV – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 25, 2019 : AMZN, GOOG, GOOGL, INTC, SBUX, SYK, AFL, FISV, RSG, FTV, VRSN, EIX – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

First Business Financial Services Inc, which manages about $560.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Et (VTI) by 37,582 shares to 1.23 million shares, valued at $178.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Us Aggregate Bond (AGG) by 13,099 shares in the quarter, for a total of 365,295 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core S&P Mid (IJH).

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 8.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $317.88M for 29.74 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Stock Market News: Equifax Pays Up for Data Breach; Halliburton Hits a Profit Gusher – Motley Fool” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Equifax, Inc. (EFX) CEO Mark Begor on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Equifax set to pay ~$700M to settle data breach probes – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” on July 20, 2019. More interesting news about Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Equifax Earnings: EFX Stock Edges Largely Unmoved as EPS Top Guidance – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Executives Are Very Concerned About Cybersecurity, And Financial Services Execs Should Be Too – Benzinga” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold EFX shares while 125 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 109.62 million shares or 1.59% less from 111.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Int Sarl has 33,470 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 44,606 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Sys owns 200,904 shares. Moreover, M&T Bancorporation Corp has 0.01% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Aqr Capital Management Ltd Llc has 10,403 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Veritable Lp reported 2,293 shares. Moreover, Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.04% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Cambridge Research Advsrs Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 13,246 shares. Moreover, Brinker Cap has 0.09% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 19,886 shares. Jane Street Gp Ltd invested in 30,159 shares. 237,182 were accumulated by Harris Associate Lp. Geode Capital Management Lc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). 43,000 were accumulated by Olstein Mgmt L P. State Bank Of Nova Scotia has 22,895 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Eaton Vance Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 67,750 shares.

Ubs Oconnor Llc, which manages about $12.67 billion and $2268.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allscrip (Prn) by 6.00 million shares to 30.00M shares, valued at $29.39 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Essentia by 313,557 shares in the quarter, for a total of 625,557 shares, and has risen its stake in Lamar Ad (NASDAQ:LAMR).