Ubs Oconnor Decreased Cousins (CUZ) Stake as Shares Declined; Republic Svcs Com (RSG) Share Value Rose While Pggm Investments Has Upped Stake by $4.00 Million

Pggm Investments increased its stake in Republic Svcs Inc Com (RSG) by 14.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pggm Investments bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.08% . The institutional investor held 403,333 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.42 million, up from 353,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pggm Investments who had been investing in Republic Svcs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $88.24. About 862,429 shares traded. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 20/04/2018 – Republic Services Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – Republic Services Recorded Aggregate Accrual of $47M Relating to Outstanding Legal Proceedings as of March 31 — Filing; 02/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Republic Services – 04/02/2018 05:07 PM; 09/04/2018 – Republic Services Landfill Workers Organize For Power With Teamsters; 15/03/2018 Teamsters Local 284 Files Lawsuit Against Republic Services For Wage Violations; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Republic Services; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Rev $2.43B; 18/04/2018 – This Earth Day, Take #1MORE Step to Being a Better Recycler; 07/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES TO Baa2 FROM Baa3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 24/05/2018 – Republic Services Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 13

Ubs Oconnor Llc decreased its stake in Cousins (CUZ) by 67.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc sold 385,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.62% . The hedge fund held 182,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76 billion, down from 567,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in Cousins for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $34.57. About 1.24 million shares traded. Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) has declined 4.09% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CUZ News: 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS WAS $0.15 PER SHARE; 19/03/2018 – Cousins Properties Raises Quarter Dividend to 6.5c Vs. 6c; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Sees FY18 FFO 59c/Shr-FFO 63c/Shr; 13/03/2018 Paul Vieira: Via CBS affiliate in Minnesota — Source: QB Kirk Cousins To Sign With Vikings; 27/04/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Former COO boomerangs back to Cousins Properties boardroom; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties 1Q FFO 15c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties 1Q EPS 4c; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Releases First Quarter 2018 Results; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cousins Properties Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUZ); 26/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Adds Dary Stone To Board Of Directors

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold CUZ shares while 77 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 406.38 million shares or 1.24% more from 401.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Frontier Mngmt Ltd reported 6.76M shares stake. First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 236,656 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.02% or 458,423 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, State Street Corporation has 0.02% invested in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) for 24.84M shares. Real Estate Serv Ltd reported 3.81% of its portfolio in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Thrivent Fin For Lutherans has 0.05% invested in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Metropolitan Life Insur invested in 0.06% or 57,559 shares. Parkside Fincl Bancorporation reported 1,180 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 207,609 shares. M&T Natl Bank Corp stated it has 13,023 shares. Stevens Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 88,311 shares. Clearbridge Investments Lc invested in 0% or 274,909 shares. Prospector Prtn Limited Com stated it has 512,650 shares. Cbre Clarion Llc invested in 8.05 million shares or 1.27% of the stock.

Analysts await Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 6.25% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.64 per share. CUZ’s profit will be $99.81M for 12.71 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cousins Properties Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.23% negative EPS growth.

Ubs Oconnor Llc, which manages about $12.67 billion and $2268.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electron (NASDAQ:EA) by 68,341 shares to 146,556 shares, valued at $14.89B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) by 24,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 500,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Mattel I (Put) (NASDAQ:MAT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold RSG shares while 194 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.28 million shares or 2.51% less from 184.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Montag A And reported 17,196 shares. Moreover, Wedge Capital L Lp Nc has 1.5% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Arete Wealth Advsrs Lc reported 9,155 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 8,472 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 1.81 million shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Ci Invs accumulated 0.39% or 868,700 shares. Sun Life Inc accumulated 367 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fifth Third Financial Bank owns 31,935 shares. Dupont Capital Management reported 0.08% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). State Treasurer State Of Michigan, a Michigan-based fund reported 62,100 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability has 833,907 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Mason Street Lc stated it has 0.05% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Cls Invests Limited Liability Company accumulated 11,777 shares. Fisher Asset Llc holds 0.01% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) or 81,953 shares. Aqr Lc invested in 2.02M shares or 0.17% of the stock.