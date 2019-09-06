Ubs Oconnor Cut Stake in Tesla In (TSLA) by $27.71 Million as Share Value Rose; Fortinet (FTNT) Position Maintained by Bank Of Hawaii

Bank Of Hawaii increased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 92.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Hawaii bought 10,775 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.60% . The institutional investor held 22,370 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88M, up from 11,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Hawaii who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $80.59. About 543,437 shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 15/05/2018 – Starboard Value LP Exits Position in Fortinet; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud Networks; 06/04/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $56; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud; 15/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q Rev $399M; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet quarterly profit surges; 28/03/2018 – Pulse Secure NAC Integrates with Fortinet Security Fabric to Enrich Endpoint Intelligence and Automate Threat Response; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 corporate family rating to Everest Bidco SAS (Exclusive Group); outlook stable

Ubs Oconnor Llc decreased its stake in Tesla In (TSLA) by 0.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc sold 99 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 72,501 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.29B, down from 72,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in Tesla In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $228.38. About 3.48 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 15/05/2018 – Tesla is facing new pressure from shareholder advisers to do something about Steve Jurvetson; 04/05/2018 – Tesla-Heavy ETF Sees Record Outflow of Cash This Week: ETF Watch; 11/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-MODEL Y CHINESE PRODUCTION TARGETED BY TESLA FOR 2021; 11/04/2018 – TESLA SAYS ACCORDING TO FAMILY, WALTER HUANG WAS WELL AWARE THAT “AUTOPILOT WAS NOT PERFECT”; 26/03/2018 – TESLA INC TSLA.O : CFRA RAISES TO HOLD FROM SELL; 29/05/2018 – Apple, Disney and Tesla are making headlines this morning; 26/04/2018 – SHORT-SELLER JIM CHANOS SAYS TESLA LAGGING BEHIND AND NO LONGER A LEADER IN AUTO PILOT- CNBC; 10/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs cuts Tesla price target, predicts Model 3 disappointments and capital raise; 19/05/2018 – ISS RECOMMENDS VOTE VS TESLA’S ELECT DIRECTOR ANTONIO GRACIAS; 17/04/2018 – Tesla to Halt Production of Model 3 Cars Temporarily

Bank Of Hawaii, which manages about $1.30 billion and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (IXUS) by 7,262 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $62.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6,577 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,808 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard (VB).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $25.31 million activity. $79,816 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) was bought by Wilson-Thompson Kathleen. The insider DENHOLM ROBYN M bought 1,000 shares worth $232,720.

Ubs Oconnor Llc, which manages about $12.67B and $2268.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mgm Grow by 124,000 shares to 197,500 shares, valued at $6.37B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hertz Gl (Put) by 107,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 242,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Eastgrou (NYSE:EGP).

Analysts await Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-1.40 EPS, down 180.00% or $3.15 from last year’s $1.75 per share. After $-2.31 actual EPS reported by Tesla, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -39.39% EPS growth.

