Ubs Oconnor Cut Its Stake in Palo Alt (PANW) as Stock Price Declined; Scharf Investments Holding in Kansas City Southern (KSU) Has Boosted by $2.93 Million

Ubs Oconnor Llc decreased its stake in Palo Alt (PANW) by 22.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 35,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.50 billion, down from 45,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in Palo Alt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $227.53. About 355,777 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 9.82% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Palo Alto Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PANW); 12/04/2018 – Virsec Announces Solution for Spectre & Meltdown Vulnerabilities; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR TO 69% FROM 0%: NRC; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Announces Intent To Acquire Evident.Io; 24/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Closes Acquisition Of Secdo; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE ISSUES WARNING ABOUT POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK ON STATE BODIES AND PRIVATE COMPANIES AHEAD OF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL IN KIEV; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – TERMS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 14/03/2018 – In Memory of Dr. Jennifer Gonzales Shushereba, Palo Alto University’s Alumnus; 12/03/2018 – SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Unveils PASSPORT: Multi-Layered Security Platform and Ecosystem, Partners with Palo Alto Networks,; 03/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.5 – 3km NW of Palo Cedro, CA

Scharf Investments Llc increased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 2.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc bought 25,468 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.14 million shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $132.04M, up from 1.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $123.83. About 195,801 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 10.04% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 08/03/2018 – KSU:RESOLUTION DISMISSES PRELIM INVESTIGATING AUTHORITY REPORT; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q Rev $638.6M; 07/05/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 30/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN TO DEPLOY CRTM SYSTEM FOR OPER. SYSTEM; 18/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern expected to post earnings of $1.33 a share – Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kansas City Southern, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KSU); 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Received Final Resolution From Panel of Mexican Economic Competition Commission; 05/03/2018 KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN CLOSELY MONITORING TALKS ON NAFTA, TARIFFS; 30/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fdx Advisors has invested 0.01% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). The Ontario – Canada-based Comml Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.08% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Moreover, Element Cap Mngmt Ltd Co has 0.11% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 14,887 shares. Dubuque Fincl Bank Trust Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 10,972 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct, Connecticut-based fund reported 5,267 shares. Thornburg Invest Management holds 0% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) or 743 shares. The Montana-based First Interstate Retail Bank has invested 0% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Stephens Inc Ar has invested 0.04% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Advsr Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 10,593 shares. 5,380 were reported by Freestone Hldg Lc. Moreover, First Mercantile Trust Company has 0.18% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 3,150 shares. Moody Retail Bank Division accumulated 18,420 shares. 30,847 are owned by Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel. Switzerland-based Gam Holdings Ag has invested 0.01% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Analysts await Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, up 50.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.18 per share. PANW’s profit will be $25.91 million for 210.68 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Palo Alto Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 145.45% EPS growth.

Ubs Oconnor Llc, which manages about $12.67 billion and $2268.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sba Comm by 12,300 shares to 26,700 shares, valued at $5.33 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Americol by 164,624 shares in the quarter, for a total of 307,360 shares, and has risen its stake in Ensco Je (Prn).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $16.87 million activity. Another trade for 40,000 shares valued at $8.65M was sold by MCLAUGHLIN MARK D. $6.53 million worth of stock was sold by ZUK NIR on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold KSU shares while 157 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 82.53 million shares or 4.09% less from 86.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.04% or 133,185 shares. Natixis holds 0.02% or 22,723 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 61,666 shares. Sterling Capital Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated owns 0% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 379,450 shares. 164,609 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. 1.51M were accumulated by Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Legal & General Gp Pcl holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 734,474 shares. Oppenheimer & accumulated 76,833 shares. South Dakota Investment Council holds 0.01% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) or 3,100 shares. Kbc Nv has invested 0.05% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). The Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has invested 0.07% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Swiss Comml Bank reported 339,151 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Comerica Bancorporation has 0.02% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 19,770 shares. Blb&B Advisors Ltd reported 2,000 shares stake.

Scharf Investments Llc, which manages about $2.69B and $2.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 324,161 shares to 1.20M shares, valued at $125.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 8,941 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.81 million shares, and cut its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS).