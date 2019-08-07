Ubs Oconnor Cut Its Crown Ca (CCI) Stake as Stock Price Rose; Lennox Intl Com (LII) Shareholder New Amsterdam Partners Has Boosted Its Stake

New Amsterdam Partners Llc increased its stake in Lennox Intl Inc Com (LII) by 541.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Amsterdam Partners Llc bought 8,862 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 10,500 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78 million, up from 1,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Amsterdam Partners Llc who had been investing in Lennox Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $251.26. About 140,378 shares traded. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 20.14% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 23/04/2018 – LENNOX REAFFIRMS YEAR ADJ EPS FROM CONT OPS FORECAST; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N – FOR SALE OF SOUTH AMERICA BUSINESS, COMPANY IS FAR ALONG IN PROCESS; 07/05/2018 – Lennox at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – LENNOX INTL BOOSTS DIV 25%; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N – RAISING ITS 2020 MARGIN TARGET FOR REFRIGERATION SEGMENT FROM 12-14% TO A NEW RANGE OF 14-16%; 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Expects a Sale of South America Business to Be Concluded in 2Q 2018; Company Is Far Along in Sale Process; 25/05/2018 – Lennox Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 08/03/2018 International Women’s Day Pop-up Features Art by Frances Bean Cobain, Tali Lennox; 14/03/2018 – Lennox International Separately Is in Process of Selling Real Estate in the Sydney Area Formerly Related to Its Business Operations There; 24/05/2018 – Lennox Presenting at Conference May 31

Ubs Oconnor Llc decreased its stake in Crown Ca (CCI) by 75.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc sold 17,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The hedge fund held 5,600 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $717.00M, down from 22,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in Crown Ca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $136.01. About 557,508 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.27 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold LII shares while 95 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 27.21 million shares or 6.92% less from 29.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 2,557 shares. Alpine Woods Cap Invsts Limited Liability stated it has 2,585 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd has 108,129 shares. Gulf Intll Commercial Bank (Uk) Limited reported 0.04% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). 4 were reported by Cwm Ltd Llc. Suntrust Banks reported 2,835 shares. Citigroup holds 0.01% or 40,902 shares. Eventide Asset Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 144,000 shares or 1.31% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Finance invested in 0.04% or 366,133 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Brinker Capital Incorporated has invested 0.05% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Aperio Gp Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.04% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). San Francisco Sentry Invest Group Inc (Ca) accumulated 4 shares. Sei Invests holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 23,161 shares. Moreover, Baystate Wealth Limited Liability has 0% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 2 shares. Financial Bank Of America Corporation De accumulated 206,956 shares.

New Amsterdam Partners Llc, which manages about $272.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) by 29,537 shares to 23,069 shares, valued at $1.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Maximus Inc (NYSE:MMS) by 10,485 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,517 shares, and cut its stake in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS).

Ubs Oconnor Llc, which manages about $12.67 billion and $2268.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Acorda T (Prn) by 10.00M shares to 20.00 million shares, valued at $17.67B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Californ (Put) by 353,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 470,000 shares, and has risen its stake in American (NYSE:AMH).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.59 million activity. 18,350 shares were bought by MARTIN J LANDIS, worth $2.26M.