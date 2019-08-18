Ubs Oconnor Cut Hornbeck (Put) (HOS) Position by $284.04 Million; Stock Value Declined; Qualcomm (QCOM) Shareholder Greylin Investment Mangement Has Increased Its Position by $1.24 Million

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 6.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc bought 21,767 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 368,211 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.00 million, up from 346,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.98% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $73.28. About 7.78 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 27/05/2018 – IBT: Qualcomm To Meet China Regulators In Push To Clear $44 Billion NXP deal; 05/03/2018 – BROADCOM: QUALCOMM FAILED TO DISCLOSE UNILATERAL REQUEST; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm takeover battle intervention shows U.S. security panel’s expanding reach; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – PROPOSAL 8, STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL TO UNDO CERTAIN AMENDMENTS TO COMPANY’S AMENDED AND RESTATED BYLAWS, HAS NOT BEEN APPROVED; 12/03/2018 – Trump blocks Broadcom-Qualcomm deal; 22/03/2018 – China blames U.S. for staggering trade surplus as tariffs loom; 15/03/2018 – Qualcomm Investors Urged to Vote for Broadcom Board Picks in Protest; 18/04/2018 – QUALCOMM OFFERED AFFECTED EMPLOYEES SUPPORTIVE SEVERANCE PLANS; 12/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Broadcom Director Nominees Also Disqualified From Standing for Election to Qualcomm Board; 14/03/2018 – Trump’s decision to block Broadcom’s attempt to acquire Qualcomm will deter companies from looking for growth beyond national borders, experts say

Ubs Oconnor Llc decreased its stake in Hornbeck (Put) (HOS) by 63.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc sold 315,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.46% . The hedge fund held 184,400 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $166.00 million, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in Hornbeck (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.26 million market cap company. The stock increased 10.56% or $0.0635 during the last trading session, reaching $0.6648. About 67,831 shares traded. Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE:HOS) has declined 78.56% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HOS News: 21/05/2018 – HORNBECK OFFSHORE CLOSED ON $36.6M PURCHASE FROM ARIES MARINE; 19/04/2018 SOLUS ALTERNATIVE ASSET MANAGEMENT LP REPORTS 8.94 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN HORNBECK OFFSHORE SERVICES INC AS OF DEC 31, 2017 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – HORNBECK OFFSHORE 1Q REV. $41.6M, EST. $50.3M; 14/05/2018 – Royce & Associates Buys New 1.2% Position in Hornbeck Offshore; 02/05/2018 – Hornbeck Offshore 1Q Loss/Shr $1.04; 20/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within CymaBay Therapeutics, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Axcelis Technologies, La Quinta, Hornbeck Of; 02/05/2018 – HORNBECK OFFSHORE 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.04, EST. LOSS/SHR 69C; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HOS)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $435.83M and $445.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) by 23,445 shares to 28,635 shares, valued at $512,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 9,005 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,965 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 05, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “April 12th Options Now Available For Qualcomm (QCOM) – Nasdaq” on February 28, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “4 Simple Reasons to Avoid Qualcomm – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Qualcomm Can’t Catch A Break – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield Tru reported 1,129 shares. Seabridge Inv Llc holds 0.01% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 400 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.03% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 61,261 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Corporation stated it has 20,700 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Parnassus Invs Ca holds 2.30 million shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Choate Invest has 4,929 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. West Oak Lc reported 2,330 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. 145,609 were reported by Mufg Americas Corporation. Mackenzie Finance holds 0.02% or 137,965 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.62% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 675,873 shares. Farmers & Merchants reported 55,182 shares. Independent Investors holds 40,600 shares or 0.9% of its portfolio. Utah Retirement holds 0.26% or 228,990 shares. Etrade Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 24,769 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Miller Howard Invests invested 0.09% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

More notable recent Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE:HOS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Hornbeck Offshore: Thoughts On Recent Developments – Seeking Alpha” on March 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Hornbeck Offshore Retires $200 Million Of Its 2019 Convertible Notes At A Large Discount – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2017, Seekingalpha.com published: “Will Hornbeck Offshore Stock Break Through $4.00 Level? – Seeking Alpha” on March 07, 2018. More interesting news about Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE:HOS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Hornbeck Offshore Announces New Senior Credit Facility – PRNewswire” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hornbeck Offshore confirms lawsuit from Gulf Island – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 04, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.46 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.43, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 10 investors sold HOS shares while 18 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 20.80 million shares or 11.64% less from 23.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Bancorp De invested 0% in Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE:HOS). Dc Capital Advsr Limited invested in 1.00M shares or 0.91% of the stock. 34,500 were accumulated by Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv. Northern Tru reported 128,719 shares. The California-based Whittier Trust has invested 0% in Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE:HOS). Weiss Asset Management LP owns 30,234 shares. Valley National Advisers owns 500 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Geode Mngmt Ltd reported 204,926 shares. 26,223 were accumulated by Tudor Inv Corp Et Al. Wells Fargo & Commerce Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE:HOS) for 56,594 shares. Goldman Sachs owns 19,190 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Veritable Limited Partnership, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 56,205 shares. Lionstone Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 180,000 shares stake. 135,827 are held by California Public Employees Retirement Sys. Renaissance Technology Limited Company holds 0% or 352,954 shares.