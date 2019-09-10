Ubs Oconnor Cut By $1.78 Billion Its Equity L (ELS) Position; 5 Analysts Bullish AGCO (AGCO)

Among 9 analysts covering AGCO (NYSE:AGCO), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. AGCO has $9000 highest and $6500 lowest target. $78.56’s average target is 3.97% above currents $75.56 stock price. AGCO had 13 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 10. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) rating on Friday, September 6. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $8400 target. UBS maintained AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) on Tuesday, May 7 with “Neutral” rating. Wells Fargo downgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Wednesday, July 17 report. Jefferies upgraded AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) on Monday, June 24 to “Buy” rating. JP Morgan upgraded AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) on Tuesday, May 14 to “Overweight” rating. Citigroup maintained the shares of AGCO in report on Monday, May 6 with “Neutral” rating. See AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) latest ratings:

06/09/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Old Target: $79.0000 New Target: $84.0000 Upgrade

15/08/2019 Broker: Stephens Rating: Overweight New Target: $80.0000 Initiates Coverage On

17/07/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $90.0000 New Target: $80.0000 Downgrade

10/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Underweight Old Target: $60.0000 New Target: $65.0000 Maintain

24/06/2019 Broker: Jefferies Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Old Target: $70.0000 New Target: $90.0000 Upgrade

20/05/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Underperform Downgrade

18/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

14/05/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $66.0000 New Target: $77.0000 Upgrade

07/05/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $65.0000 New Target: $75.0000 Maintain

06/05/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $65.0000 New Target: $80.0000 Maintain

Ubs Oconnor Llc decreased Equity L (ELS) stake by 36.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ubs Oconnor Llc sold 15,600 shares as Equity L (ELS)’s stock rose 5.92%. The Ubs Oconnor Llc holds 27,500 shares with $3.14 billion value, down from 43,100 last quarter. Equity L now has $11.59 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.63% or $4.81 during the last trading session, reaching $127.79. About 641,856 shares traded or 31.54% up from the average. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) has risen 38.41% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.41% the S&P500.

Ubs Oconnor Llc increased Hertz Gl (Put) stake by 107,500 shares to 242,000 valued at $523.00 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Verizon (NYSE:VZ) stake by 232,230 shares and now owns 533,930 shares. Four Cor was raised too.

Analysts await Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.07 EPS, up 3.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.03 per share. ELS’s profit will be $97.03M for 29.86 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual EPS reported by Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.46% EPS growth.

More notable recent Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investing In Property Through Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Equity LifeStyle Properties reports no material impact from Hurricane Dorian – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold ELS shares while 85 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 80.77 million shares or 0.50% less from 81.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.04% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). 2.21 million were reported by Jpmorgan Chase &. Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Yorktown Management Inc reported 0.1% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Amica Retiree Med Tru owns 2,239 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd has invested 0.09% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Walter And Keenan Finance Consulting Comm Mi Adv reported 0.17% stake. Menta Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Virtu Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 6,516 shares in its portfolio. Us Comml Bank De accumulated 7,426 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Company Ltd stated it has 11,461 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Blair William & Com Il invested in 0% or 2,100 shares. Bessemer Gp reported 1,429 shares or 0% of all its holdings. National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De owns 564,154 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

The stock increased 2.44% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $75.56. About 317,895 shares traded. AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) has risen 27.76% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.76% the S&P500. Some Historical AGCO News: 01/05/2018 – AGCO 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 12C; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to inaugural agricultural equipment term ABS transaction originated by ACGO Finance; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 23/04/2018 – DJ AGCO Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGCO); 26/04/2018 – AGCO Announces Quarterly Dividend; 30/05/2018 – AGCO Announces Strategic and Development Partnership with Aglntegrated; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp Raises Dividend to 15c; 08/05/2018 – AGCO Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – AGCO Power Celebrates its 75th Anniversary; 30/05/2018 – AGCO Announces Strategic and Development Partnership with AgIntegrated

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.53 billion. The firm offers tractors, including high horsepower tractors that are used on larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses. It has a 15.74 P/E ratio. It also provides combines that are used in harvesting grain crops; and application equipment, including self-propelled, three- and four-wheeled vehicles and related equipment for use in the application of liquid and dry fertilizers and crop protection chemicals, as well as for after crops emerge from the ground.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold AGCO Corporation shares while 114 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 59.65 million shares or 5.19% less from 62.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.02% of its portfolio in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) for 211,636 shares. Utah Retirement Systems stated it has 12,378 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt accumulated 11,323 shares. Axa accumulated 232,000 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 13,400 shares. James Rech holds 16,985 shares. Us Bank De reported 0% stake. Gam Ag owns 5,367 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Brandywine Invest Management Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 61,065 shares in its portfolio. 24,721 were accumulated by Barclays Public Limited. 18,800 are owned by Atlanta Cap Mngmt Company L L C. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 8,817 shares. Rodgers Brothers holds 0.19% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) or 9,800 shares. Commonwealth Bancshares Of accumulated 17,028 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 3,782 shares in its portfolio.