Ubs Oconnor Continues to Hold Stake in Rexford (REXR); Gamco Investors Et Al Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Has Boosted by $1.16 Million

Ubs Oconnor Llc increased its stake in Rexford (REXR) by 97.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc bought 68,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The hedge fund held 138,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.94B, up from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in Rexford for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.82% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $40.56. About 248,879 shares traded. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) has risen 37.72% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.72% the S&P500. Some Historical REXR News: 10/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL BUYS THREE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES FOR $33.8M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Rexford Industrial Realty Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REXR); 19/03/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY – DEAL FUNDED THROUGH COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND DRAWS ON LINE OF CREDIT; 14/05/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC REXR.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $30; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial 1Q Core FFO/Shr 27c; 19/04/2018 – Rexford Industrial Announces Appointment Of Diana Ingram To Board Of Directors; 08/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC REXR.N : CAPITAL ONE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30; 19/04/2018 – Rexford Industrial Announces Appointment of Diana Ingram to Bd of Directors; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty 1Q Rev $48.5M; 24/05/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC – ACQUISITIONS WERE FUNDED THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND USE OF REXFORD INDUSTRIAL’S EXISTING LINE OF CREDIT

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 9.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al bought 4,237 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 50,441 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.81M, up from 46,204 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $4.98 during the last trading session, reaching $269.85. About 1.07 million shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bryn Mawr Tru Company has 1.74% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Federated Pa reported 0.31% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Peapack Gladstone Financial reported 17,837 shares stake. Graybill Bartz Associate Ltd reported 15,932 shares. Highlander Cap Management Limited Liability Com accumulated 230 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Agf Invs accumulated 0.45% or 145,336 shares. Community Fincl Bank Na invested in 919 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Ibm Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 6,873 shares. Lodestar Investment Counsel Lc Il reported 2.23% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Financial Bank Of Hawaii holds 13,017 shares. Axiom Intll Invsts Limited Com De has 0.78% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Welch & Forbes Llc stated it has 0.38% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Evanson Asset Management Ltd reported 1,079 shares. 30,000 are owned by Howard Hughes Medical Institute. Pnc Fincl Gp Inc reported 0.07% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al, which manages about $13.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Proshares Trust Ultrashort Sp5 by 19,800 shares to 19,700 shares, valued at $656,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cooper Cos Inc Com New (NYSE:COO) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,000 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Media Group C.

Ubs Oconnor Llc, which manages about $12.67 billion and $2268.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Restaura by 10,000 shares to 800,000 shares, valued at $52.09B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equity L (NYSE:ELS) by 15,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,500 shares, and cut its stake in Iac Inte (NASDAQ:IACI).