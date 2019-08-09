Ubs Oconnor Continues to Hold Position in Transoce (Put) (RIG); Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Stock Price Rose While Moreno Evelyn V Cut Its Position by $525,250

Ubs Oconnor Llc increased its stake in Transoce (Put) (RIG) by 11.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc bought 77,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The hedge fund held 748,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19B, up from 670,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in Transoce (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $0.095 during the last trading session, reaching $4.485. About 4.39M shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Expected to be Available for Charter in the 1Q of 2019; 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ NORMALIZED REV. $645M, EST. $616.1M; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN – THROUGH A JV WITH FUNDS MANAGED AND/OR ADVISED BY HAYFIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, PURCHASED 33.3% INTEREST IN WEST RIGEL; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE FOR RIG IS $500 MLN; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES 2018 CAPEX AT $175 MLN; ’19 AT $200 MLN; 08/03/2018 TRANSOCEAN GETS APPROVAL OF SUPPLEMENTAL PROSPECTUS; 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 48C, EST. LOSS/SHR 37C; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN: COULD SEE DEEPWATER ACTIVITY OFFSHORE MEXICO IN ’18; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES HAVING UP TO 4 OF ITS RIGS BY MID-’19 IN MEXICO; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES 2018 O&M EXPENSES AT HIGH END OF $1.55B-$1.65B

Moreno Evelyn V decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 27.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moreno Evelyn V sold 2,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 7,250 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39 million, down from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moreno Evelyn V who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $216.88. About 67,189 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TOTAL ADJ SALES $937.5 MLN, UP 9.3 PCT; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY SHR $0.96; QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.22; QTRLY SALES $894.8 MLN, UP 1.3 PCT; 01/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES IN ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PACT; 10/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Host Earnings Conference Call On April 24, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.05-Adj EPS $1.15; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – NOW EXPECTS THAT EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM WILL OCCUR LATER IN 2018; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – UPDATED TIMING FOR EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM DOES NOT CHANGE SALES GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 15/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Safety and Effectiveness of Edwards Lifesciences SAPIEN 3 Transcatheter Heart Valve (THV) in the Chinese; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims lnvalid; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.23 earnings per share, up 14.95% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $255.81M for 44.08 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.87% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp accumulated 169,129 shares. Barnett Inc reported 2,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Virtu Fincl Ltd owns 100,830 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 2,281 were reported by Regions Finance. Glacier Peak Capital holds 12,450 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Thompson Rubinstein Or reported 82,030 shares stake. Paloma Prns owns 16,982 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd reported 0.02% stake. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc reported 0.02% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). West Family Invs has 121,138 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. South Carolina-based Canal Ins Company has invested 0.3% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Cyrus Prtnrs LP invested in 347,714 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Numerixs Investment Technologies has 0.12% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Wells Fargo Co Mn has invested 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Black Diamond Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 6.80M shares or 58.81% of all its holdings.

Ubs Oconnor Llc, which manages about $12.67B and $2268.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Docusign by 31,903 shares to 22,500 shares, valued at $1.17B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Square I by 12,897 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,167 shares, and cut its stake in Godaddy.