Ubs Oconnor Continues to Hold Holding in Skyworks (SWKS); Davis R M Has Upped Home Depot (HD) Holding

Davis R M Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 10.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis R M Inc bought 9,239 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 94,273 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.09M, up from 85,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis R M Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $211.46. About 2.55M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – KTXS News: #BREAKING: 2 officers, 1 PERSON shot at Home Depot in Dallas; 09/04/2018 – Home Depot CEO Says Customers Are Willing to Spend in Home Improvement Space (Video); 16/05/2018 – Can Home Depot Lumber On? — Barrons.com; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Poaches Former Home Depot Executive to Take on Rival; 15/03/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Watch Guide: Speaker Ryan’s Visit to Home Depot Headquarters; 08/03/2018 – California’s Xavier Becerra: Home Depot Also Alleged to Have Discarded Customer Records Without Making Data Unreadable; 24/04/2018 – WFSB Channel 3: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded at a Home Depot. Follow updates on the; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Investors eye Washington-Beijing trade talks; Home Depot misses; 19/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon:

Ubs Oconnor Llc increased its stake in Skyworks (SWKS) by 99.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc bought 114,776 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.10% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 229,776 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.95B, up from 115,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in Skyworks for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $80.33. About 810,512 shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 20.47% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Adj EPS $1.64; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks Sees 3Q Rev $875M-$900M; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.60; 25/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 03/05/2018 – Apple supplier Skyworks’ revenue rises 7.2 pct; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Net $276M; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS 2Q REV. $913.4M, EST. $910.9M; 19/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Skyworks Solutions, Warrior Met Coal, ORBCOMM, SiteOne Landscape Supply, HRG Group; 14/03/2018 Skyworks et al. to Benefit as IoT Becomes ‘IoX,’ Says Macquarie — Barron’s Blog; 11/05/2018 – Origin Asset Adds BlackRock, Exits Skyworks, Cuts Netease: 13F

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $585,379 activity. ALDRICH DAVID J also sold $243,162 worth of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) on Friday, February 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold SWKS shares while 188 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 135.08 million shares or 3.76% less from 140.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Virtu Financial Ltd invested 0.03% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Geode Cap Management Ltd Co holds 0.06% or 2.60M shares in its portfolio. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd invested in 4,219 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Ny owns 96,680 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Yorktown Mgmt & Research Incorporated owns 0.44% invested in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 16,500 shares. Alyeska Grp Limited Partnership holds 1.33M shares. Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Neuberger Berman Llc accumulated 188,421 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Legal And General Gru Public Limited Com owns 1.12M shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Dumont Blake Investment Advisors Limited Company has invested 0.45% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). 4,663 were accumulated by Nuveen Asset Ltd Co. Vanguard Gp holds 18.56 million shares. First Allied Advisory owns 8,065 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. South Dakota Invest Council has invested 0.03% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Ubs Oconnor Llc, which manages about $12.67B and $2268.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equifax (NYSE:EFX) by 70,000 shares to 240,000 shares, valued at $28.44 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cousins (NYSE:CUZ) by 385,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 182,000 shares, and cut its stake in Galmed P (NASDAQ:GLMD).

Davis R M Inc, which manages about $2.84B and $2.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 26,176 shares to 613,227 shares, valued at $35.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in T Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 15,149 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 168,593 shares, and cut its stake in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU).