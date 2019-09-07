Ubs Oconnor Boosted Sun Cmnt (SUI) Stake by $3.11 Billion as Shares Rose; Shareholder Jana Partners Has Lifted Tiffany & Co New (TIF) Position

Ubs Oconnor Llc increased its stake in Sun Cmnt (SUI) by 52.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc bought 26,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.30% . The hedge fund held 76,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.07 billion, up from 50,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in Sun Cmnt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $149.51. About 394,804 shares traded. Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) has risen 38.23% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SUI News: 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC – TOTAL PORTFOLIO OCCUPANCY WAS 95.8 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2018 VS 95.9 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2017; 24/04/2018 – MHI Announces Largest 50 Manufactured Home Community Owner/Operators; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q Net $30M; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES FILES AMENDED ATM OFFERING FOR UP TO $400M SHRS; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 22/05/2018 – REG-Sun Communities, Inc. Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividends; 17/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Sun Communities, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, New Media Investment Group, Teligen; 06/03/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES DECLARES 1Q DIVIDEND 71C/SHR VS 67C, EST. 71C

Jana Partners Llc increased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 1179.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc bought 868,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The hedge fund held 941,895 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.42M, up from 73,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $88.22. About 1.60 million shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 16/03/2018 – Wisconsin Govern: Governor Walker Appoints Tiffany Ringer as Wood County Register of Deeds; 05/04/2018 – CTA Promotes Karen Chupka to EVP, Tiffany Moore to SVP; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $280 MLN; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Board Authorizes $1B Share-Repurchase Program; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany’s misses on same-store sales, forecast disappoints; 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM ADDED NKTR, TIF, APTV, UTX, WP IN 1Q: 13F; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 10%; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Target misses profit forecast but maintains outlook; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – NET INVENTORIES OF $2.3 BLN AT JANUARY 31, 2018 WERE 4% ABOVE PRIOR YEAR; 17/05/2018 – There’s a new hit show on $CBS: Redstone and the Restless, a drama chronicling the never-ending power struggle for the so-called Tiffany Network and $VIAB

More notable recent Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Luxury retailers gain on Hong Kong relief – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Wednesday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Macro Headaches For Investors – Seeking Alpha” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BAML reels in expectations on Tiffany – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tiffany pares gain after Hong Kong warning – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Ubs Oconnor Llc, which manages about $12.67B and $2268.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Palo Alt (NYSE:PANW) by 10,000 shares to 35,000 shares, valued at $8.50B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equifax (NYSE:EFX) by 70,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 240,000 shares, and cut its stake in Iterum T.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $30.31 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 28 investors sold SUI shares while 107 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 77.06 million shares or 0.75% less from 77.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Art Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 22,795 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag holds 0.01% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) or 144,105 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.02% or 161,750 shares. Asset Management reported 0.02% stake. Green Street Invsts Limited Liability owns 63,900 shares. Cap Fund Mgmt owns 5,000 shares. Anchor Cap Advsr Lc invested 1.04% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab invested 0.05% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Blackrock accumulated 6.99 million shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Comm Limited accumulated 56,757 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Qci Asset Mngmt Inc Ny holds 1 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt reported 183,270 shares or 1.64% of all its holdings. Moreover, Aristotle Capital Limited Liability Corporation has 1.48% invested in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). State Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Brown Advisory holds 0% or 4,511 shares.