UBS Maintains a “Buy” Rating on Albemarle (ALB) and $105.0000 Target; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Had 3 Analysts Last Week

Among 5 analysts covering Johnson \u0026 Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Johnson \u0026 Johnson has $157 highest and $140 lowest target. $148.80’s average target is 11.88% above currents $133 stock price. Johnson \u0026 Johnson had 10 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Wednesday, July 17 with “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 27 by Morgan Stanley. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. On Thursday, May 16 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. Morgan Stanley maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was initiated by Barclays Capital on Friday, June 21 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform”. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, April 17. See Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) latest ratings:

In a note revealed to clients and investors on 2 October, Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) stock had its “Buy” Rating maintained by professional analysts at UBS. They currently have a $105.0000 PT on company. UBS’s target would indicate a potential upside of 57.73% from the company’s last close price.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity. The insider HEWSON MARILLYN A bought 3,000 shares worth $419,040.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity. The insider HEWSON MARILLYN A bought 3,000 shares worth $419,040.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, makes, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. The company has market cap of $351.01 billion. It operates through three divisions: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. It has a 22.09 P/E ratio. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSONÂ’S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSONÂ’S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Among 7 analysts covering Albemarle (NYSE:ALB), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Albemarle has $12800 highest and $6000 lowest target. $92.14’s average target is 38.41% above currents $66.57 stock price. Albemarle had 9 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Monday, August 12 with “Buy”. Oppenheimer maintained Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) rating on Friday, August 9. Oppenheimer has “Outperform” rating and $12800 target. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $110 target in Friday, April 12 report. The stock of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 9 by SunTrust. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of ALB in report on Friday, May 10 with “Overweight” rating. On Friday, August 9 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, July 9 with “Overweight”. The stock of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has “Underweight” rating given on Thursday, August 15 by Morgan Stanley.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $70,850 activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $70,850 was made by Marlow DeeAnne J on Monday, May 13.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $70,850 activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $70,850 was made by Marlow DeeAnne J on Monday, May 13.

Analysts await Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, up 24.43% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.31 per share. ALB’s profit will be $172.75 million for 10.21 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual earnings per share reported by Albemarle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.16% EPS growth.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.06 billion. The firm offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents for applications in lithium batteries, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles and plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets; cesium products for the chemical and pharmaceutical industries; and zirconium, barium, and titanium products for pyrotechnical applications. It has a 12.99 P/E ratio. It also makes cesium products for the chemical and pharmaceutical industries; and zirconium, barium, and titanium products for various pyrotechnical applications, including airbag igniters; and performance catalyst solutions, such as polymer catalysts, curatives, organometallics, and electronic materials for polyolefin polymers, packaging, non-packaging, films, injection molding, alpha-olefins, electronic materials, solar cells, polyurethanes, epoxies, and other engineered resins markets.