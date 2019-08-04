UBS Group AG (UBS)’s Financial Results Comparing With HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Both UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) and HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) are Foreign Money Center Banks companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UBS Group AG 12 1.43 N/A 1.09 10.25 HSBC Holdings plc 42 3.10 N/A 3.45 11.63

In table 1 we can see UBS Group AG and HSBC Holdings plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. HSBC Holdings plc appears to has higher revenue and earnings than UBS Group AG. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. UBS Group AG has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HSBC Holdings plc, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of UBS Group AG and HSBC Holdings plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UBS Group AG 0.00% 0% 0% HSBC Holdings plc 0.00% 7.7% 0.5%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.21 beta indicates that UBS Group AG is 21.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. HSBC Holdings plc’s 31.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.69 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for UBS Group AG and HSBC Holdings plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UBS Group AG 1 0 0 1.00 HSBC Holdings plc 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of UBS Group AG shares are owned by institutional investors while 2.5% of HSBC Holdings plc are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 0.3% are HSBC Holdings plc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UBS Group AG -5.66% -6.13% -15.89% -15.38% -31.51% -9.77% HSBC Holdings plc -2.26% -4.08% -7.04% -5.46% -16.63% -2.31%

For the past year HSBC Holdings plc has weaker performance than UBS Group AG

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors HSBC Holdings plc beats UBS Group AG.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Wealth Management, Wealth Management Americas, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Wealth Management division offers advisory and financial services to wealthy private clients. This segment provides banking and lending solutions, wealth planning, investment management solutions, and corporate finance advice. The Wealth Management Americas division offers wealth management solutions designed to address the needs of high and ultra high net worth clients. This division operates the United States and Canadian wealth management businesses; and international business booked in the United States. The Personal & Corporate Banking division provides financial products and services to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland. The Asset Management division offers investment management products and services comprising equities, asset allocation and currency investment strategies, hedge funds, fixed income products, real estate strategies, and infrastructure and private equity products; multi-manager hedge fund solutions and advisory services; and customized multi-asset solutions and advisory services. The Investment Bank division provides advisory, debt and equity capital market, and financing solutions, as well as risk management services, such as corporate lending and associated hedging for wealth management, personal and corporate banking, and asset management businesses serving the corporate, institutional, and wealth management clients. This division also offers cash, derivatives, and financing; foreign exchange, precious metals, rates, and credit; and securities research services. The company was formerly known as UBS AG and changed its name to UBS Group AG in December 2014. UBS Group AG was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking businesses. The companyÂ’s Retail Banking and Wealth Management business offers a range of personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit cards, debit cards, and local and international payment services; and insurance and investment products, asset management services, and financial planning services. Its Commercial Banking business provides services and financing for buyers and suppliers throughout the trade cycle; liquidity and cash management services; capital financing, including debt and equity advisory services; and insurance and investment products, such as business and financial protection, trade insurance, employee benefits, corporate wealth management, and other commercial risk insurance products to small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-market companies. The companyÂ’s Global Banking and Markets business is involved in the provision of financing, advisory, and transaction banking services, as well as prime, research and analysis, trading and sales, and securities services to companies, governments, and institutions. Its Global Private Banking business provides private banking, investment, and wealth management services to business owners, entrepreneurs, and senior executives and their families. The company operates through approximately 4,000 offices in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia. HSBC Holdings plc was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.