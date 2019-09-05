Ubs Group Ag (UBS) Stock Price Declined While Janney Capital Management Upped Stake by $461,172; Capital Advisors Raised Pepsico (PEP) Position by $168.47 Million as Share Price Rose

Janney Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ubs Group Ag (UBS) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Capital Management Llc bought 38,431 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.89% . The institutional investor held 871,519 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.55 million, up from 833,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ubs Group Ag for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $10.84. About 2.70M shares traded. UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) has declined 31.51% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.51% the S&P500. Some Historical UBS News: 23/04/2018 – Correct: UBS 1Q Net Fee and Commission Income CHF4.47B, not CHF4.88B; 23/04/2018 – UBS 1Q Net Profit Rises, Supported by Wealth-Management Gains; 09/03/2018 – UBS Intends to Appeal Decision; 03/05/2018 – UBS Applies for Control of China Joint Venture; 16/04/2018 – UBS’s Tom Naratil on Advice Standards, the Protocol and More — Barrons.com; 03/04/2018 – REG-UBS AG UBS Publishes Agenda for the Annual General Meeting of UBS Group AG on 3 May 2018; 24/04/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO SFR 21 FROM SFR 22; 03/04/2018 – UBS Nominates Fred Hu to Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – UBS to Add Advisors in Hybrid Push — Barrons.com; 14/05/2018 – UBS WILL SUBSTITUTE UBS GROUP AS ISSUER OF OUTSTANDING

Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 753.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Advisors Inc bought 1.38M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 1.56M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $191.69M, up from 183,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $136.88. About 2.36M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Plans Ad Blitz to Buoy Its Soda Business; 19/03/2018 – Calise Partners Names Susan Scull Executive Director, Client Strategy; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods for less than $200 million; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ITC to tweak advertisement disparaging PepsiCo brand Tropicana – Mint; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelphia, PA; 17/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at Get Ready Fest™: Helping Feed Camden, NJ; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $2B Share Repurchases in 2018; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: There is a massive Frito-Lay shortage in NYC bodegas; 06/03/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PHILIPPINES SAYS STORAGE FEES SUBJECT TO NEGOTIATION; 05/03/2018 – BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS – BUNDABERG TO REMAIN SEPARATE BUSINESS ENTITY BUT TO BE DISTRIBUTED IN U.S. THROUGH PEPSI’S NETWORK

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Asset Mgmt invested 0.21% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Sageworth Trust Communication invested in 0.01% or 413 shares. Bislett Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 5.19% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Company holds 95,712 shares or 2.09% of its portfolio. Beach Investment Counsel Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 72,682 shares. Dearborn Prtnrs Llc reported 85,505 shares stake. Fifth Third Bankshares stated it has 0.65% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). American Assets Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.79% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). National Bank & Trust Pictet And Cie (Asia) Ltd invested 7.08% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Artemis Investment Mgmt Llp stated it has 132,842 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Raab Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 32,255 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.62% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Intrust National Bank & Trust Na holds 1.49% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 47,875 shares. Minnesota-based Carlson Management has invested 0.17% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.38% or 27,965 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Better Buy: PepsiCo vs. McDonald’s – Nasdaq” on August 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What Pepsi’s Earnings Say About PEP, The Economy, And The Market – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pepsico, Inc. (PEP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PepsiCo (PEP) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PepsiCo (PEP) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $934.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 7,399 shares to 927 shares, valued at $262,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 65,428 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,386 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).