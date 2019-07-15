Ubs Group Ag (UBS) Shares Declined While Janney Capital Management Increased Holding by $461,172; Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale Maintains Position in Nasdaq Omx Group (NDAQ)

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Nasdaq Omx Group Inc (NDAQ) by 99.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale bought 18,744 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,675 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.62M, up from 18,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale who had been investing in Nasdaq Omx Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $104.14. About 368,524 shares traded. Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has risen 0.40% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NDAQ News: 03/04/2018 – TDWI Survey Finds Lack of Trust in Analytical Outcomes Hampers Data-driven Enterprises’ Agility; 25/04/2018 – NASDAQ SEES 2018 NON-GAAP TAX RATE 24.5% TO 26.5%; 29/05/2018 – PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. Subsidiary Diamond CBD’s Website Revenues in May Surpass Half a Million Dollars; 27/04/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Falls 13.12 Points (0.18%); 25/05/2018 – NASDAQ STOCKHOLM SUSPENSION OF TRADING IN TELIA COMPANY; 09/05/2018 – IFR Joint Venture Enters Largest Onshore Bid Round 3.2 of Historic Mexico Energy Reform; 26/03/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Rises 145.20 Points (2.08%); 05/03/2018 – Anthera Pharma: Formal Compliance Determination Is Pending From Nasdaq; 21/03/2018 – Is the NASDAQ 100 Under Pressure From Facebook? (Video); 23/03/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Rises 24.87 Points (0.35%)

Janney Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ubs Group Ag (UBS) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Capital Management Llc bought 38,431 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.68% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 871,519 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.55M, up from 833,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ubs Group Ag for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $12.16. About 2.69M shares traded. UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) has declined 27.54% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.97% the S&P500. Some Historical UBS News: 09/03/2018 – UBS Suspended From Sponsoring Hong Kong IPOs; 03/04/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S SAYS WILLIAM G. PARRETT TO FOCUS ON HIS NEW ROLE AS CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF UBS AMERICAS HOLDING LLC IN THE US; NOT STANDING FOR RE-ELECTION TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF UBS GROU; 23/04/2018 – UBS 1Q Net Fee and Commission Income CHF4.88B; 16/03/2018 – UBS Brokers Come and Go, After Firm Ditches Protocol — Barrons.com; 19/04/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S SAYS BONDS CONSISTS OF A 3-YEAR EUR 1.25 BILLION FLOATING RATE NOTE MATURING ON 23 APRIL 2021 AND A 4.8-YEAR EUR 1.25 BILLION FIXED RATE NOTE MATURING ON 23 JANUARY 2023; 03/04/2018 – REG-UBS AG UBS Publishes Agenda for the Annual General Meeting of UBS Group AG on 3 May 2018; 07/03/2018 TDC TDC.CO – UBS GROUP AG ACQUIRED FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS IN TDC BRINGING THEIR HOLDING OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS ABOVE 5%; 09/03/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S – PROVISIONS FOR LITIGATION REDUCED BOTH 2017 BASIC AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BY CHF 0.03; 03/04/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S SAYS WILLIAM G. PARRETT TO FOCUS ON HIS NEW ROLE AS CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF UBS AMERICAS HOLDING LLC IN THE US; NOT STANDING FOR RE-ELECTION TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF UBS…; 07/03/2018 – TDC TDC.CO – SAYS UBS GROUP AG HAS ON 28 FEBRUARY 2018 ACQUIRED FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS IN TDC BRINGING THEIR HOLDING OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS ABOVE 5% OF SHARE CAPITAL AND VOTING RIGHTS

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, which manages about $16.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 56,479 shares to 35,395 shares, valued at $868,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 6,024 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,247 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NDAQ shares while 135 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 120.85 million shares or 0.68% more from 120.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Raymond James Na owns 2,398 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Amer Group stated it has 78,384 shares. 2,452 are held by Peapack Gladstone Corp. Comml Bank Of America Corporation De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 1.14M shares. Prudential Public Ltd Com has 0% invested in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) for 4,100 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Cibc World Inc has invested 0.01% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Sector Pension Board has 9,656 shares. Boyar Asset Incorporated holds 6,027 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. 5,444 were accumulated by Moors & Cabot. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 0.02% or 37,675 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mngmt, a Alberta – Canada-based fund reported 9,800 shares. Nordea Mgmt Ab stated it has 0.05% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Suntrust Banks holds 0.01% or 17,414 shares. Cleararc reported 2,799 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $526,471 activity.

More notable recent Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq (NDAQ) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on January 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “16th Consecutive Nasdaq Closing Cross Sets Record for Number of Shares Traded During 2019 Russell US Indexes Reconstitution – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq (NDAQ) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Nasdaq Welcomed 97 IPOs and Seven Exchange Transfers in the First Six Months of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Janney Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Laboratory Corp Of Amer (NYSE:LH) by 69,405 shares to 2,327 shares, valued at $356,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Welltower Inc by 8,304 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 275,539 shares, and cut its stake in Wsdmtre Euro Hdgd Eq Etf (HEDJ).

More notable recent UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “UBS steps to the sidelines on State Street – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “UBS Stays Bullish On Home Depot After Meeting With Management (NYSE:HD) – Benzinga” published on July 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Nordstrom’s Outlook Is ‘Deteriorating,’ UBS Says In Downgrade – Benzinga” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “UBS Downgrades Deere, Expects Near-Term Weakness In Farming Equipment Demand – Benzinga” published on July 10, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Why UBS Is Growing More Cautious About General Electric – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 15, 2019.