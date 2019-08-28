Ubs Group Ag (UBS) Shares Declined While Gam Holding Ag Decreased Holding by $4.06 Million; Hollencrest Securities Has Trimmed Holding in Philip Morris Intl (PM) by $645,568 as Shares Declined

Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl (PM) by 6.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc sold 7,336 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 103,063 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.11M, down from 110,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.76% or $6.03 during the last trading session, reaching $71.7. About 41.15M shares traded or 615.68% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – THE EUR 300 MLN INVESTMENT INCLUDED CONSTRUCTION OF 3 BUILDINGS; FACILITY IS EXPECTED TO BE OPERATIONAL BY END OF 2018; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 EPS $5.15-EPS $5.30; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – 2018 FY DILUTED EPS FORECAST ASSUMES FULL-YEAR EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q South and Southeast Asia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 6.1%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris International said growth of iQOS, its heat-not-burn tobacco product, slowed in Japan; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Chairman Has Musk Moment at Shareholder Meeting; 24/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris International sells Marlboro cigarettes outside the U.S; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q East Asia & Australia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 0.2%

Gam Holding Ag decreased its stake in Ubs Group Ag (UBS) by 15.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gam Holding Ag sold 338,417 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.89% . The institutional investor held 1.89M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.98M, down from 2.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gam Holding Ag who had been investing in Ubs Group Ag for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $10.48. About 1.70 million shares traded. UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) has declined 31.51% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.51% the S&P500. Some Historical UBS News: 09/03/2018 – UBS GROUP AG – PROVISIONS FOR LITIGATION, REGULATORY AND SIMILAR MATTERS INCREASED, WHICH REDUCED 2017 OPERATING PROFIT BEFORE TAX BY CHF 141 MLN; 03/04/2018 – REG-UBS AG UBS Publishes Agenda for the Annual General Meeting of UBS Group AG on 3 May 2018; 25/03/2018 – UBS Group CEO Discusses Deals, Growth and Trade (Video); 11/04/2018 – TDC SAYS UBS GROUP CUTS STAKE TO 8.47%; 29/05/2018 – UBS Hires Former European Commissioner as Brexit Adviser; 16/05/2018 – Citi and UBS Complete EUR696.5 Mln Aena Private Placement; 09/03/2018 – UBS Suspended From Sponsoring Hong Kong IPOs; 06/04/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S – ANNOUNCED ITS INTENTION TO REDEEM THE TOTAL OUTSTANDING USD 1.5BN TIER 2 SUBORDINATED NOTES; 23/04/2018 – Fitch: UBS Group AG’s Sound 1Q Results Reflect Value of Globally Diversified Leading Wealth Manager With Investment Banking Capabilities; 03/04/2018 – UBS Nominates Fred Hu to Board of Directors

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $743.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) by 2,260 shares to 7,825 shares, valued at $2.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Barrick Gold Corp F (NYSE:ABX) by 80,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13B for 13.08 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4.