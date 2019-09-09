Ubs Group Ag (UBS) Shareholder Voloridge Investment Management Boosted Position; Boltwood Capital Management Position in Facebook (FB) Has Upped by $483,392 as Stock Rose

Voloridge Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Ubs Group Ag (UBS) by 111.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voloridge Investment Management Llc bought 79,611 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.89% . The institutional investor held 150,906 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83M, up from 71,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voloridge Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Ubs Group Ag for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.88. About 1.36M shares traded. UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) has declined 31.51% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.51% the S&P500. Some Historical UBS News: 09/03/2018 – UBS Suspended From Sponsoring Hong Kong IPOs; 03/04/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S SAYS CHAIRMAN AXEL WEBER AND THE OTHER MEMBERS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL STAND FOR RE-ELECTION FOR A FURTHER ONE-YEAR TERM; 23/04/2018 – Correct: UBS 1Q Net Fee and Commission Income CHF4.47B, not CHF4.88B; 23/04/2018 – UBS 1Q Net Pft CHF1.51B; 09/03/2018 – UBS Restates 2017 Net Profit on Higher Litigation, Regulatory Provisions; 24/04/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO SFR 21 FROM SFR 22; 14/05/2018 – UBS WILL SUBSTITUTE UBS GROUP AS ISSUER OF OUTSTANDING; 09/03/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S – PROVISIONS FOR LITIGATION REDUCED BOTH 2017 BASIC AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BY CHF 0.03; 03/04/2018 – UBS Publishes Agenda for the Annual General Meeting of UBS Group AG on 3 May 2018; 21/03/2018 – N.Y.’s Schneiderman: UBS Admits the Findings Contained in the Statement of Facts

Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 77.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boltwood Capital Management bought 2,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 6,693 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12M, up from 3,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boltwood Capital Management who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $520.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $187.49. About 15.23 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/04/2018 – Facebook issued the number in a lengthy post by CTO Mike Schroepfer about its privacy changes, including restricting third-party app access and deleting old logs of messages; 01/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg delivered the keynote address at Facebook’s annual F8 developer conference Tuesday; 01/05/2018 – Larger companies will have the ability to send and receive messages with people on the WhatsApp platform, says Facebook’s David Marcus; 02/05/2018 – Sky News Australia: #BREAKING: @CamAnalytica is immediately ceasing all operations in the wake of the Facebook data scandal; 27/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg to testify before U.S. Congress; 19/03/2018 – Facebook suspends Cambridge Analytica, a firm used by the Trump campaign, for misuse of data; 19/03/2018 – Daily Mirror: BREAKING: Facebook’s head of security Alex Stamos ‘leaving company in row over fake news; 21/03/2018 – Cambridge university fought academic at centre of Facebook user data scandal; 21/03/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg appeared on CNN on Wednesday evening to address the mishandling of user data by London-based firm Cambridge Analytica; 13/04/2018 – “Earth Day Starts at Home” on Facebook Live

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Omers Administration has 4,900 shares. Estabrook Mgmt invested in 130 shares. Moore Capital Mgmt LP owns 445,000 shares. Tiemann Advisors Ltd Liability invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company Oh accumulated 0.51% or 4,828 shares. Interocean Ltd Co invested in 0.14% or 9,111 shares. Boothbay Fund Ltd Co owns 0.13% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 8,105 shares. The Ohio-based Parkwood Ltd Com has invested 1.68% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hap Trading Ltd Co has invested 1.04% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hsbc Holdg Public Lc reported 3.66M shares. First Eagle Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 2.22M shares or 1% of all its holdings. Oarsman Incorporated holds 2,492 shares. The Colorado-based Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp has invested 1.11% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Van Hulzen Asset Limited has 1.87% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 41,594 shares. Baskin Services Incorporated reported 2.44% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Boltwood Capital Management, which manages about $481.07M and $153.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 13,944 shares to 32,273 shares, valued at $2.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 3,178 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,912 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

Voloridge Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $3.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 4,008 shares to 15,532 shares, valued at $1.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baker Hughes A Ge Co by 105,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,673 shares, and cut its stake in Conduent Inc.

