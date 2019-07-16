Ubs Group Ag (UBS) Shareholder Toronto Dominion Bank Decreased Its Stake by $4.90 Million as Valuation Declined; Cove Street Capital Holding in Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) Has Trimmed by $699,354

Cove Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (TAST) by 8.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc sold 77,706 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.20% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 880,357 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.78M, down from 958,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $387.81M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $8.74. About 194,872 shares traded. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) has declined 29.42% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.85% the S&P500. Some Historical TAST News: 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 8c; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Commodity Costs Up 1% to 2%; 08/05/2018 – CARROLS RESTAURANT GROUP INC – ADJUSTED EBITDA IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE $95 MLN TO $102 MLN FOR 2018; 14/05/2018 – Wallace Capital Management Inc. Exits Carrols Restaurant; 08/05/2018 – CARROLS RESTAURANT GROUP -2018 TOTAL RESTAURANT SALES EXPECTED TO BE $1.15 BLN – $1.17 BLN INCLUDING COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASE OF 3%- 5%; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Had Seen 2018 Total Restaurant Sales $1.14B-$1.17B; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 16/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Carrols Restaurant Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAST); 08/05/2018 – CARROLS RESTAURANT GROUP INC – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES BEFORE DISCRETIONARY GROWTH-RELATED EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO BE $50 MLN TO $60 MLN FOR 2018

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in Ubs Group Ag (UBS) by 86.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank sold 407,946 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.68% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 62,929 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $763,000, down from 470,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Ubs Group Ag for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $12.15. About 3.07M shares traded or 7.94% up from the average. UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) has declined 27.54% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.97% the S&P500. Some Historical UBS News: 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES UBS GROUP AG’S RATINGS ON REVIEW FOR UPGRADE,; 09/03/2018 – UBS Suspended From Sponsoring Hong Kong IPOs; 24/04/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO SFR 21 FROM SFR 22; 03/05/2018 – UBS Applies for Control of China Joint Venture; 03/04/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S SAYS WILLIAM G. PARRETT TO FOCUS ON HIS NEW ROLE AS CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF UBS AMERICAS HOLDING LLC IN THE US; NOT STANDING FOR RE-ELECTION TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF UBS…; 09/03/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S – PROVISIONS FOR LITIGATION REDUCED BOTH 2017 BASIC AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BY CHF 0.03; 03/04/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S SAYS WILLIAM G. PARRETT TO FOCUS ON HIS NEW ROLE AS CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF UBS AMERICAS HOLDING LLC IN THE US; NOT STANDING FOR RE-ELECTION TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF UBS GROU; 08/03/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 21.3 FROM SFR 20.3; 16/04/2018 – UBS’s Tom Naratil on Advice Standards, the Protocol and More — Barrons.com; 16/03/2018 – UBS to Cut Funds From Platform — Barrons.com

Toronto Dominion Bank, which manages about $64.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in L3 Technologies Inc by 8,057 shares to 54,298 shares, valued at $11.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brookfield Infrastructure Part (NYSE:BIP) by 815,134 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.54M shares, and has risen its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 21 investors sold TAST shares while 33 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 30.13 million shares or 3.12% less from 31.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Service Advsrs holds 0% or 12,815 shares in its portfolio. Creative Planning reported 15,425 shares stake. Moreover, Invesco has 0% invested in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST). Great West Life Assurance Communication Can owns 4,903 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 47,787 shares. Menta Cap Ltd Llc holds 11,570 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Cooper Creek Management Llc has 1.24% invested in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) for 364,516 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 100 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST). Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.01% stake. Private Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 3.62% in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST). Aperio Group Limited Com reported 0% in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST). Acadian Asset Management Ltd Company holds 399,883 shares. Amer Group Inc stated it has 22,154 shares or 0% of all its holdings.