Ubs Group Ag (UBS) Shareholder Nwq Investment Management Company Upped Position by $775,860; Carlson Capital LP Holding in Applied Indl Technologies In (AIT) Has Lifted by $7.67 Million

Carlson Capital LP increased its stake in Applied Indl Technologies In (AIT) by 60.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP bought 130,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.26% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 345,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.52M, up from 215,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in Applied Indl Technologies In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $59.37. About 34,297 shares traded. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) has declined 20.90% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AIT News: 26/04/2018 – AIT Therapeutics Receives Patent Allowance for Delivery of Inhaled Nitric Oxide at Concentrations of at Least 160ppm for Treatm; 26/04/2018 – APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES INC AIT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.31, REV VIEW $3.00 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/04/2018 – LIETUVOS ENERGIJOS GAMYBA AB LNR1L.VL SAYS ELECTS MS. EGLĖ ČIUŽAITĖ AS THE CHAIRWOMAN OF THE BOARD; 30/03/2018 – DoD-US Army: AIT welcomes back drill sergeants; 26/04/2018 – APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES INC QTRLY RESULTS INCLUDE $0.12 ONE-TIME TRANSACTION-RELATED EXPENSES RELATED TO ACQUISITION OF FCX PERFORMANCE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Applied Industrial Technologies In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AIT); 10/04/2018 – AIT Reports Full-Year Group Earnings Results; 12/04/2018 – Applied Industrial Tech at Wells Fargo Conference May 8; 03/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within AVX, American Railcar Industries, Banner, Monro Muffler Bra; 26/04/2018 – AIT Therapeutics Receives Patent Allowance for Delivery of lnhaled Nitric Oxide at Concentrations of at Least 160ppm for Treatment of Bronchiolitis in lnfants

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Ubs Group Ag (UBS) by 2.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc bought 64,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.68% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.54M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.81M, up from 2.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Ubs Group Ag for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.85. About 1.16M shares traded. UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) has declined 27.54% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.97% the S&P500. Some Historical UBS News: 25/03/2018 – UBS Group CEO Discusses Deals, Growth and Trade (Video); 23/04/2018 – UBS U.S. Wealth Business is Thriving — Barrons.com; 16/03/2018 – UBS Brokers Come and Go, After Firm Ditches Protocol — Barrons.com; 03/04/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S SAYS WILLIAM G. PARRETT TO FOCUS ON HIS NEW ROLE AS CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF UBS AMERICAS HOLDING LLC IN THE US; NOT STANDING FOR RE-ELECTION TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF UBS…; 09/03/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S – PROVISIONS FOR LITIGATION REDUCED BOTH 2017 BASIC AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BY CHF 0.03; 03/04/2018 – REG-UBS AG UBS Publishes Agenda for the Annual General Meeting of UBS Group AG on 3 May 2018; 09/03/2018 – UBS Restates 2017 Net Profit on Higher Litigation, Regulatory Provisions; 19/03/2018 – UBS Group AG CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 23/04/2018 – Fitch: UBS Franchise Strength Drives Sound 1Q18; 16/04/2018 – UBS’s Tom Naratil on Advice Standards, the Protocol and More — Barrons.com

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $13.77B and $4.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bemis Co Inc (NYSE:BMS) by 360,586 shares to 657,440 shares, valued at $36.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stoneridge Inc (NYSE:SRI) by 14,545 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 908,223 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold AIT shares while 60 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 33.05 million shares or 3.09% less from 34.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinebridge Lp has invested 0.03% in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 29,270 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Bank Of reported 3,500 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com owns 9,615 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Incorporated invested in 771,820 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited has 45,205 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Trexquant LP invested in 0.03% or 6,668 shares. Gam Hldgs Ag has invested 0.01% in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT). Bluemountain Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT). American Intl reported 28,908 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) for 5,866 shares. Mutual Of America Management Ltd Liability stated it has 1,106 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Lc invested in 0.04% or 547,760 shares. Ameriprise owns 370,059 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Management Ltd Liability Com reported 232,188 shares stake.