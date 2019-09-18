Ubs Group Ag (UBS) Shareholder Janney Capital Management Has Upped Holding; Profund Advisors Cut Zoetis (ZTS) Position by $550,988; Share Price Rose

Janney Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ubs Group Ag (UBS) by 29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Capital Management Llc bought 252,723 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.89% . The institutional investor held 1.12M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.32 million, up from 871,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ubs Group Ag for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.42. About 276,988 shares traded. UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) has declined 31.51% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.51% the S&P500. Some Historical UBS News: 07/03/2018 – TDC TDC.CO – SAYS UBS GROUP AG HAS ON 28 FEBRUARY 2018 ACQUIRED FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS IN TDC BRINGING THEIR HOLDING OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS ABOVE 5% OF SHARE CAPITAL AND VOTING RIGHTS; 23/04/2018 – UBS 1Q Net Fee and Commission Income CHF4.88B; 23/04/2018 – UBS U.S. Wealth Business is Thriving — Barrons.com; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Places Ubs Group Ag’s Ratings On Review For Upgrade, Maintains Stable Outlook On Credit Suisse Group Ag; 23/04/2018 – UBS 1Q Net Interest Income CHF1.74B; 03/04/2018 – REG-UBS AG UBS Publishes Agenda for the Annual General Meeting of UBS Group AG on 3 May 2018; 06/04/2018 – With UBS Launch, All Wirehouses Have Robo-Advisors — Barrons.com; 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES UBS GROUP AG’S RATINGS ON REVIEW FOR UPGRADE,; 09/03/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S – PROVISIONS FOR LITIGATION REDUCED BOTH 2017 BASIC AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BY CHF 0.03; 16/05/2018 – Citi and UBS Complete EUR696.5 Mln Aena Private Placement

Profund Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 19.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profund Advisors Llc sold 4,876 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 20,577 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.34M, down from 25,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $122.65. About 103,347 shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Abaxis for $2 Billion as Firms Prowl for Pet Deals; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Rev $1.37B; 07/03/2018 Zoetis Conference Call Scheduled By CL King for Mar. 8; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Says Zoetis’ Acquisition Of Abaxis Is Credit Negative; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis First-Quarter Profit Benefits From Tax Changes; Backs 2018 Guidance; 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.35B; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES DEAL IMPACTING 2018 REPORTED EARNINGS; 16/05/2018 – S&P: Zoetis Rating Reflects Expectation That Leverage Will Remain in 2x-3x Range in 2018-2019; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – PURCHASE PRICE OF US $83 PER SHARE IN CASH, OR APPROXIMATELY $2.0 BLN IN AGGREGATE; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Intends to Fund Purchase Through Combination of Existing Cash and New Debt

Janney Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.30B and $1.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco Enh Shrt Maty Etf (MINT) by 18,677 shares to 275,563 shares, valued at $28.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishs Expanded Tech Etf (IGV) by 7,791 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,194 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL).

Profund Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.85B and $2.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 5,342 shares to 33,504 shares, valued at $4.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 2,336 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,960 shares, and has risen its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC).

