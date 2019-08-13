UBS Group AG (UBS) Reaches $10.62 After 5.00% Down Move; Mueller Water Products (MWA)’s Sentiment Is 1.13

Mueller Water Products Inc (MWA) investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.41, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 89 funds started new or increased positions, while 79 reduced and sold stakes in Mueller Water Products Inc. The funds in our database now have: 125.81 million shares, down from 126.36 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Mueller Water Products Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 24 Reduced: 55 Increased: 65 New Position: 24.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc holds 2.99% of its portfolio in Mueller Water Products, Inc. for 1.08 million shares. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors owns 253,486 shares or 1.52% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Water Asset Management Llc has 1.51% invested in the company for 105,000 shares. The Georgia-based Earnest Partners Llc has invested 0.78% in the stock. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc, a New York-based fund reported 2.25 million shares.

Mueller Water Products, Inc. manufactures and markets services and products for the use in transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.61 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Mueller Co., Anvil, and Mueller Technologies. It has a 33.92 P/E ratio. The Mueller Co. segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including iron gate, butterfly, tapping, check, knife, plug, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; small valves, meter bars, and line stopper fittings for use in gas systems; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $38.55 billion. It operates through five divisions: Wealth Management, Wealth Management Americas, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. It has a 9.85 P/E ratio. The Wealth Management division offers advisory and financial services to wealthy private clients.