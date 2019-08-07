Ubs Group Ag (UBS) Holding Maintained by Two Sigma Securities Llc; As Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Valuation Rose, Holder Arbor Investment Advisors Has Upped Its Stake

Arbor Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 76.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc bought 3,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 9,123 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, up from 5,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $134.69. About 25.62 million shares traded or 3.56% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 03/05/2018 – Microsoft Gets an Unexpected Boost From Malware Fears; 17/04/2018 – Columbus to Lead Key Sessions at Summit EMEA Microsoft Dynamics Conference; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft built Windows Phone on top of Windows CE at first; 03/05/2018 – Unravel Data Collaborates with Microsoft Azure to Boost Performance and Reliability for Big Data Workloads in the Cloud; 10/05/2018 – Bill Gates struggled to quit this bad habit to make sure Microsoft was a success; 14/03/2018 – Monaco Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 07/03/2018 – TOKYO — As Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos snatched the title of richest person in the world this year by overtaking Microsoft founder Bill Gates for the first time, Asia’s rich list has also witnessed a major shift to be dominated by billionaires springing from successful web businesses; 13/03/2018 – CafeX Extends CRMs Power with New Release of Live Assist for Microsoft Dynamics 365; 16/04/2018 – MICROSOFT RELEASES MICROSOFT SECURE SCORE, ATTACK SIMULATOR; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY SERVER PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 20%

Two Sigma Securities Llc increased its stake in Ubs Group Ag (UBS) by 195.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Sigma Securities Llc bought 40,338 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.89% . The hedge fund held 60,927 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $738,000, up from 20,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Sigma Securities Llc who had been investing in Ubs Group Ag for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.99. About 5.87 million shares traded or 86.33% up from the average. UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) has declined 31.51% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.51% the S&P500. Some Historical UBS News: 19/03/2018 – UBS Group AG CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 14/05/2018 – UBS WILL SUBSTITUTE UBS GROUP AS ISSUER OF OUTSTANDING; 16/05/2018 – Citi and UBS Complete EUR696.5 Mln Aena Private Placement; 03/04/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S SAYS JEREMY ANDERSON AND FRED HU NOMINATED FOR ELECTION TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF UBS GROUP AG AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING; 19/04/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S SAYS HAS ISSUED A DUAL-TRANCHE EUR 2.5 BILLION SENIOR BENCHMARK TRANSACTION; 09/05/2018 – UBS Hires Credit Suisse Executive to Run Investment Banking in Switzerland; 03/04/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S SAYS CHAIRMAN AXEL WEBER AND THE OTHER MEMBERS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL STAND FOR RE-ELECTION FOR A FURTHER ONE-YEAR TERM; 07/03/2018 TDC TDC.CO – UBS GROUP AG ACQUIRED FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS IN TDC BRINGING THEIR HOLDING OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS ABOVE 5%; 23/04/2018 – UBS 1Q Net Interest Income CHF1.74B; 23/04/2018 – Fitch: UBS Franchise Strength Drives Sound 1Q18

Two Sigma Securities Llc, which manages about $11.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN) by 9,024 shares to 6,076 shares, valued at $461,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 74,869 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,931 shares, and cut its stake in Nvidia Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.