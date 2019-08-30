Ubs Group Ag (UBS) Holding Held by Janney Capital Management Llc; As Parsley Energy (PE) Share Price Declined, Shareholder 1492 Capital Management Increased Its Holding

Janney Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ubs Group Ag (UBS) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Capital Management Llc bought 38,431 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.89% . The institutional investor held 871,519 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.55M, up from 833,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ubs Group Ag for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.6. About 1.31 million shares traded. UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) has declined 31.51% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.51% the S&P500. Some Historical UBS News: 07/03/2018 TDC TDC.CO – UBS GROUP AG ACQUIRED FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS IN TDC BRINGING THEIR HOLDING OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS ABOVE 5%; 16/05/2018 – Citi and UBS Complete EUR696.5 Mln Aena Private Placement; 23/04/2018 – UBS 1Q Net Fee and Commission Income CHF4.88B; 06/04/2018 – With UBS Launch, All Wirehouses Have Robo-Advisors — Barrons.com; 23/04/2018 – Fitch: UBS Franchise Strength Drives Sound 1Q18; 03/04/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S SAYS WILLIAM G. PARRETT TO FOCUS ON HIS NEW ROLE AS CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF UBS AMERICAS HOLDING LLC IN THE US; NOT STANDING FOR RE-ELECTION TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF UBS GROU; 09/03/2018 – UBS Suspended From Sponsoring Hong Kong IPOs for 18 Months; 14/03/2018 – UBS Group Asia ECM Head Peihao Huang Is Said to Be Leaving Bank; 29/05/2018 – UBS Hires Former European Commissioner as Brexit Adviser; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Places Ubs Group Ag’s Ratings On Review For Upgrade, Maintains Stable Outlook On Credit Suisse Group Ag

1492 Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 417.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc bought 106,291 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The institutional investor held 131,759 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54 million, up from 25,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $17.67. About 1.64 million shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Net $105.5M; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS AMENDMENT INCREASES BORROWING BASE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM $1.8 BLN TO $2.3 BLN, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY CEO: SPIN-OFF OF MINERAL UNIT `SOMETHING TO LOOK INTO’; 13/04/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS ON APRIL 30, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO SIXTH AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF OCT 28, 2016 – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Rev $392.7M; 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N CEO SAYS NOT SEEING MAJOR OILFIELD SERVICE COST INCREASES THUS FAR IN 2018; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY NOT CHANGING 2018 GUIDANCE AFTER FIRST QUARTER: CFO; 27/03/2018 – Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO

1492 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $188.45 million and $118.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amc Entmt Hldgs Inc (NYSE:AMC) by 21,481 shares to 216,892 shares, valued at $3.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 20,819 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 198,972 shares, and cut its stake in Genesco Inc (NYSE:GCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Denali Advisors Limited Company has invested 0.08% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). First Corporation In invested in 250 shares or 0% of the stock. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Llc reported 1.54M shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag has invested 0.02% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Utd Services Automobile Association reported 0.04% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Rmb Capital Management Ltd Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 36,109 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 2,200 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Utah Retirement System reported 49,841 shares. Moreover, Hite Hedge Asset Mgmt Llc has 0.17% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). California Public Employees Retirement System accumulated 0.01% or 360,313 shares. 20,600 were reported by Castleark Management. Fisher Asset Management Ltd holds 448,284 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Earnest Prns Ltd, Georgia-based fund reported 170 shares. Moreover, Shell Asset Management Co has 0% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $34,738 activity.

Janney Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.30B and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc New (NYSE:C) by 10,658 shares to 173,128 shares, valued at $10.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 9,529 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 254,505 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT).

