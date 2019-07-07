UBS Group AG (UBS) At $12.14 Forms Bottom; Shorts at Protective Insurance – Class B (nonvot (PTVCB) Raised By 13.18%

Protective Insurance Corporation – Class B (nonvot (NASDAQ:PTVCB) had an increase of 13.18% in short interest. PTVCB’s SI was 49,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 13.18% from 44,000 shares previously. With 44,000 avg volume, 1 days are for Protective Insurance Corporation – Class B (nonvot (NASDAQ:PTVCB)’s short sellers to cover PTVCB’s short positions. The SI to Protective Insurance Corporation – Class B (nonvot’s float is 0.47%. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $17.81. About 8,740 shares traded. Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTVCB) has declined 28.88% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.31% the S&P500.

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company has market cap of $259.06 million. The firm offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides various additional services, such as risk surveys and analyses, safety program design and monitoring, government compliance assistance, loss control, and cost studies; research, development, and consultation in connection with new insurance programs that comprise development of systems to assist clients in monitoring their accident data; and claims handling services to clients with self-insurance programs.