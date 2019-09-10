UBS Group AG (UBS) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

As Foreign Money Center Banks company, UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) is competing with its competitors based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

UBS Group AG has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 21.27% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0% of UBS Group AG shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.13% of all Foreign Money Center Banks companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has UBS Group AG and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UBS Group AG 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 18.76% 9.23% 0.81%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares UBS Group AG and its competitors’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio UBS Group AG N/A 12 10.25 Industry Average 3.05B 16.25B 14.89

UBS Group AG has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio UBS Group AG is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for UBS Group AG and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UBS Group AG 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 0.00 2.00

The competitors have a potential upside of 39.38%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of UBS Group AG and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UBS Group AG -5.66% -6.13% -15.89% -15.38% -31.51% -9.77% Industry Average 1.19% 0.89% 1.82% 9.57% 0.00% 10.43%

For the past year UBS Group AG has -9.77% weaker performance while UBS Group AG’s competitors have 10.43% stronger performance.

Volatility & Risk

UBS Group AG has a beta of 1.21 and its 21.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, UBS Group AG’s competitors are 17.30% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.17 beta.

Dividends

UBS Group AG does not pay a dividend.

Summary

UBS Group AG’s peers beat on 6 of the 5 factors UBS Group AG.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Wealth Management, Wealth Management Americas, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Wealth Management division offers advisory and financial services to wealthy private clients. This segment provides banking and lending solutions, wealth planning, investment management solutions, and corporate finance advice. The Wealth Management Americas division offers wealth management solutions designed to address the needs of high and ultra high net worth clients. This division operates the United States and Canadian wealth management businesses; and international business booked in the United States. The Personal & Corporate Banking division provides financial products and services to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland. The Asset Management division offers investment management products and services comprising equities, asset allocation and currency investment strategies, hedge funds, fixed income products, real estate strategies, and infrastructure and private equity products; multi-manager hedge fund solutions and advisory services; and customized multi-asset solutions and advisory services. The Investment Bank division provides advisory, debt and equity capital market, and financing solutions, as well as risk management services, such as corporate lending and associated hedging for wealth management, personal and corporate banking, and asset management businesses serving the corporate, institutional, and wealth management clients. This division also offers cash, derivatives, and financing; foreign exchange, precious metals, rates, and credit; and securities research services. The company was formerly known as UBS AG and changed its name to UBS Group AG in December 2014. UBS Group AG was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.