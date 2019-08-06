Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Upped Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) Stake by $430.79 Million; Ryman Hospitality Pptys (RHP) Holding Maintained by Copeland Capital Management Llc

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group Inc (AMG) by 2.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc bought 4,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.66% . The institutional investor held 184,691 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.78 billion, up from 180,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Affiliated Managers Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $78.99. About 1.05M shares traded or 78.89% up from the average. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has declined 45.95% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.95% the S&P500. Some Historical AMG News: 10/04/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP N.V.: AMG, CRITERION REPORT; 27/03/2018 – Affiliated Managers Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 29/05/2018 – Dutch metals group AMG temporarily shuts some Brazilian operations; 05/04/2018 – AMG Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – AMG Advd Metallurgical Doesn’t Expect a Material Fincl Impact as a Result of the Strike; 18/04/2018 – AMG Managers Pictet International Adds OCI, Exits REA Group; 29/05/2018 – REG-AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Provides Information Regarding the National Truckers Strike in Brazil; 29/05/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – AT THIS STAGE AMG DOES NOT EXPECT A MATERIAL FINANCIAL IMPACT AS A RESULT OF STRIKE; 02/05/2018 – Textile World: Brand Cooperation Between Mercedes-AMG And ASSOS Of Switzerland: Exclusive AMG Performance Wear Collection Now; 02/05/2018 – AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Announces Results of the Annual General Meeting

Copeland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc (RHP) by 8.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc bought 23,226 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.65% . The institutional investor held 297,724 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.49 million, up from 274,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $72.17. About 322,707 shares traded or 16.05% up from the average. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) has declined 9.23% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.23% the S&P500. Some Historical RHP News: 17/05/2018 – Ryman Healthcare FY Trading Revenue NZ$341M, Total Operating Revenue NZ$342.5M; 24/05/2018 – RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES INC – PROJECT WILL BE FUNDED WITH CASH ON HAND AND BORROWINGS UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN TO BUILD NZ$100M RETIREMENT VILLAGE IN HAVELOCK NORTH; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE LTD – FY UNDERLYING PROFIT UP 14.2% TO NZ$203.5 MLN; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN BUYS 8TH SITE FOR RETIREMMENT VILLAGE IN VICTORIA; 01/05/2018 – Ryman Hospitality 1Q EPS 53c; 16/03/2018 RHP PROPERTIES BUYS 421 HOME SITES IN LOS ANGELES COUNTY; 01/05/2018 – Ryman Hospitality 1Q FFO $1.10/Shr; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RHP); 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE FINAL DIV/SHR 10.9 NZ CENTS

Since March 4, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $503,508 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold RHP shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 43.38 million shares or 1.12% more from 42.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) or 134,620 shares. Teachers Insur And Annuity Association Of America stated it has 41,372 shares. Barclays Pcl reported 0% stake. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.01% or 68,508 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Management reported 0.01% in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). Millennium Lc holds 878,824 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mngmt holds 0.55% or 527,945 shares. Sterling Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.55% in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). Natixis Advsr Lp holds 18,761 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Dallas reported 2.25% in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). Raymond James & accumulated 343,098 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 0% or 5,021 shares. Three Peaks Management Limited Com has invested 0.77% of its portfolio in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). 303 are held by Assetmark Incorporated. Comerica Bank & Trust owns 6,270 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Copeland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 13,990 shares to 14,548 shares, valued at $4.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa (NYSE:V) by 28,876 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,259 shares, and cut its stake in Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY).

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $134828.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NEP) by 306 shares to 5,118 shares, valued at $238.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEF) by 8 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr Ii Fndmntl Hy Crp.