Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Trimmed Position in Cray (CRAY) by $125.35 Million as Stock Price Rose; Dollar General (DG) Market Valuation Rose While Professional Advisory Services Has Trimmed Its Stake by $1.19 Million

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc decreased its stake in Cray Inc (CRAY) by 12.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc sold 4,812 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.77% . The institutional investor held 34,946 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $910.34M, down from 39,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Cray Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $34.94. About 133,193 shares traded. Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) has risen 44.63% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CRAY News: 01/05/2018 – CRAY SEES 2Q REV. $110.0M, EST. $86.1M; 25/04/2018 – CRAY SAYS ON APRIL 20, CO, WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION EXECUTED SECOND AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED JANUARY 7, 2016 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Cray Reaffirms Rev Growth Expectations for 2018; 01/05/2018 – CRAY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 53C, EST. LOSS/SHR 57C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cray Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRAY); 06/04/2018 – Global High Performance Computing (HPC) Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Cray, Dell, Fujitsu & Hewlett Packard Enterprise – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/03/2018 Cray Tapped to Deliver Largest Supercomputer Dedicated to Fusion Science in Japan by National lnstitutes for Quantum and Radiological Science and Technology; 01/05/2018 – CRAY 1Q REV. $79.6M, EST. $50.1M; 01/05/2018 – Cray Backs 2018 Revenue Growth 10% to 15%; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Institutional Asset Trust Buys 1.4% Position in Cray

Professional Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Dollar General (DG) by 7.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Professional Advisory Services Inc sold 9,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 124,163 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.81M, down from 134,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Dollar General for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $159.82. About 1.49 million shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Names New Vice Pres of Investor Relations and Public Relations; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – 2018 SAME-STORE SALES GROWTH ESTIMATED TO BE IN MID-TWO PERCENT RANGE; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 9 PCT; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N FY SHR VIEW $5.60, REV VIEW $25.44 BLN (NOT SHR VIEW $4.51, REV VIEW $23.54 BLN) — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASES SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZATION BY $1.0 BLN; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General FY18 Capital Expenditures Expected to Be $725M-$800M; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General To Give Up To 8 Weeks Parental Leave And Adoption Assistance Benefit — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL – PROVISIONAL BENEFIT OF $311 MLN, OR $1.15 PER DILUTED SHARE, FOR REMEASUREMENT OF DEFERRED TAX ASSETS AND LIABILITIES IN QTR; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC ABOUT ECONOMIC CONDITIONS; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Names New Vice President of Investor Relations and Public Relations

Analysts await Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.57 earnings per share, down 21.28% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.47 per share. After $-0.75 actual earnings per share reported by Cray Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.00% EPS growth.

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $134828.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Geron Corp (NASDAQ:GERN) by 2,322 shares to 99,170 shares, valued at $164.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.06 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.04M shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdermott Intl Inc.

More notable recent Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Cray (CRAY) shareholders approve mover with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) – StreetInsider.com” on August 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cray Awarded Contracts With the US Army Research Laboratory and the Army Engineering and Research Development Center – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “First U.S. Exascale Supercomputer to Be a Cray Shasta System – GlobeNewswire” on March 18, 2019. More interesting news about Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Cray Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Cray Stock Jumped Friday – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.75, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold CRAY shares while 40 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 38.58 million shares or 0.70% less from 38.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru owns 624,305 shares. 27,764 are owned by Texas Permanent School Fund. Aperio Grp Inc Lc has 0% invested in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) for 8,627 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 89,609 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Kbc Group Inc Nv has invested 0% in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY). 15,277 were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) for 9,967 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Company has 53,589 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru reported 10,000 shares. Moreover, Sg Americas Securities Lc has 0% invested in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) for 16,151 shares. State Street holds 1.13 million shares. Principal Fincl Grp Inc Incorporated accumulated 328,586 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Barclays Public Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY). Cortina Asset Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.61% or 371,873 shares. Element Cap Mngmt Lc reported 12,637 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Professional Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $497.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Resmed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 41,573 shares to 122,654 shares, valued at $12.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Holdings Inc. by 621 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,718 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on December, 3. They expect $1.37 EPS, up 8.73% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.26 per share. DG’s profit will be $352.19M for 29.16 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.74 actual EPS reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Mariner Lc has 0.01% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 3,352 shares. Creative Planning, a Kansas-based fund reported 8,755 shares. Kistler reported 0.01% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Davenport & Co Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Schroder Inv Mngmt Gp reported 6,853 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 531,763 were accumulated by Hexavest. Confluence Wealth Mgmt Llc has 0.34% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Security Natl Trust Communication holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 500 shares. Florida-based Polen Capital Mgmt Llc has invested 4.72% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Ing Groep Nv holds 15,154 shares. Principal Group Incorporated has 2.23 million shares. Horan Cap Mngmt holds 1,337 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Van Eck Associate reported 18,959 shares stake. Lincoln Natl has 0.01% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Sandy Spring Fincl Bank has invested 0% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG).

More notable recent Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Stock Market Today: When Apple Will Show Off its New iPhone – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Retail Stocks DECK, DG Get Bull Notes to Start Trading Week – Schaeffers Research” published on August 19, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Fantastic Stocks for Low-Risk Investors – The Motley Fool” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Kroger has an unlikely competitor in the fresh foods category – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Dollar General Has More Expansion in Store for Q2 – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 22, 2019.