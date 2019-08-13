Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Stake in Unifirst Ma (UNF) Cut by $27.78 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Darsana Capital Partners LP Has Trimmed Its Autodesk (ADSK) Stake by $23.25 Million

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc decreased its stake in Unifirst Corp Ma (UNF) by 1.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc sold 181 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.13% . The institutional investor held 16,722 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57 billion, down from 16,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Unifirst Corp Ma for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $197.27. About 80,052 shares traded. UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) has risen 6.68% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.68% the S&P500. Some Historical UNF News: 28/03/2018 – Unifirst: Repurchased Combined $146.0 M in a Private Transaction With the Croatti Family at a Per Shr Price of $124.00; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST CORP UNF.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $7.45 TO $7.65; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST CORP UNF.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.66 BLN TO $1.67 BLN; 29/05/2018 – The New UniFirst No. 24 Car Driven by NASCAR Phenom William Byron Makes its Debut at Pocono Raceway on June 3; 19/04/2018 – DJ UniFirst Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNF); 28/03/2018 – Unifirst 2Q Rev $419.3M; 28/03/2018 – Unifirst Sees FY18 Rev $1.66B-$1.67B; 04/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Unifirst, Globant S.A, Kimball International, Green, Medical Transcription; 03/04/2018 – UniFirst Declares Regular Cash Dividends; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST SEES FY EPS $7.45 TO $7.65, EST. $5.52

Darsana Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 8.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Darsana Capital Partners Lp sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The institutional investor held 1.68 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $261.00M, down from 1.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Darsana Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $148.87. About 2.46M shares traded or 34.45% up from the average. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 07/03/2018 – Autodesk Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Appoints Karen Blasing To Board Of Directors; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Loss $173.5M; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Rev $595M-$605M; 01/05/2018 – Autodesk Extends Invitation to Join Financial Results Conference Call; 07/03/2018 – BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Loss/Shr 38c; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK 1Q NET REV. $560.0M, EST. $558.6M; 06/03/2018 – Software maker Autodesk’s fourth-quarter revenue rises 15.7 pct; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Extends Invitation to Join Investor Day Webcast

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 650.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $72.47M for 112.78 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.12% or 64,631 shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc has invested 0.04% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 39,293 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Markets accumulated 0% or 2,863 shares. Massachusetts Svcs Ma accumulated 781,666 shares. Maverick Cap Ltd has 37,460 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Reliance Co Of Delaware holds 12,451 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Invesco accumulated 2.99 million shares or 0.16% of the stock. Suntrust Banks has 20,173 shares. Ls Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Co has 0.05% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 5,354 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Limited Liability holds 0% or 2,574 shares. Price T Rowe Md has 592,522 shares. Valley Advisers stated it has 14 shares. Cap Investors reported 7.67M shares. Panagora Asset invested 0.01% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Analysts await UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.96 EPS, down 4.85% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.06 per share. UNF’s profit will be $37.24M for 25.16 P/E if the $1.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by UniFirst Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.33% negative EPS growth.

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $134828.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pilgrims Pride Cor (NASDAQ:PPC) by 21,279 shares to 50,761 shares, valued at $1.13 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fiesta Restaurant Com (NASDAQ:FRGI) by 986 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,785 shares, and has risen its stake in Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold UNF shares while 45 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 14.40 million shares or 5.48% less from 15.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stevens Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 1,731 shares. The Illinois-based Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability has invested 0.08% in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF). 23,366 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 762 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 2,300 shares. Blackrock holds 2.23M shares. 157,350 are held by New South Management. Voya Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 6,045 shares. The United Kingdom-based Legal & General Group Public Limited Com has invested 0% in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF). Citadel Advsrs Lc has 96,768 shares. Btim reported 196,656 shares. Kennedy Capital Mgmt Inc reported 0.22% stake. Stone Ridge Asset stated it has 3,418 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo & Com Mn has invested 0% in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF). Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher Company owns 7,500 shares.