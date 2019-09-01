Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Stake in Incyte (INCY) Has Cut by $16.07 Billion; Bunge LTD (BG) Shareholder Marathon Asset Management Llp Has Upped Position by $16.74 Million as Share Price Rose

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc decreased its stake in Incyte Corp (INCY) by 4.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc sold 186,868 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.62% . The institutional investor held 4.04M shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $347.37 billion, down from 4.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Incyte Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $81.82. About 651,441 shares traded. Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) has risen 23.83% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.83% the S&P500. Some Historical INCY News: 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor; 24/04/2018 – Immunovaccine and Incyte Expand Clinical Collaboration Evaluating Combination Immunotherapies in Advanced Recurrent Ovarian Can; 23/04/2018 – $INCY $LLY FDA AdCom votes 5-Yes 10-No on whether the benefit-risk profile adequate to support approval of baricitinib 4 mg; 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of lmmunoPulse® IL-12 and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Triple Negative Breast Cancer; 06/04/2018 – Incyte’s combo therapy for skin cancer fails in late-stage study; 24/05/2018 – Incyte at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 23/04/2018 – ADVISORY COMMITTEE TO FDA VOTES 10-5 SAYING SAFETY DATA INADEQUATE TO SUPPORT APPROVAL OF 4 MG DOSE OF LILLY-INCYTE DRUG BARICITINIB; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: With positive Keytruda data, Merck scrambles the market for lung cancer immunotherapies; 06/04/2018 – NEWLINK GENETICS – IN LIGHT OF INCYTE’S ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING ECHO-301 TRIAL, CO UNDERTAKING REVIEW OF CLINICAL PROGRAMS; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE, MERCK & CO. SAY EPACADOSTAT STUDY DID NOT MEET ENDPOINT

Marathon Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Bunge Ltd (BG) by 24.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Llp bought 315,903 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The hedge fund held 1.59 million shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.49M, up from 1.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Bunge Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $53.41. About 997,593 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 05/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Continental Grain to push Bunge to consider potential sale; 23/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 23; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures About $700M; 23/03/2018 – Bunge statement regarding resolution of 199a issue; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE BIOENERGIA IPO WILL BE MANAGED BY ITAU BBA, JPMORGAN AND SANTANDER – DOCUMENT; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE CEO SCHRODER MAKES COMMENTS ON SOY IN PHONE INTERVIEW; 02/05/2018 – Bunge 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 20c; 21/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 21; 05/03/2018 – COFCO INTERNATIONAL SAYS GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT ORGANISATION, LED BY VALMOR SCHAFFER; 14/03/2018 – BUNGE LTD – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.46 PER COMMON SHARE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.94, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold INCY shares while 101 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 188.70 million shares or 0.25% more from 188.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Optimum Investment Advsrs reported 500 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board accumulated 393,856 shares. Huntington National Bank & Trust accumulated 0% or 185 shares. Tower Rech Limited Company (Trc) reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Victory Mgmt Inc has invested 0.07% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Fil reported 141,446 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 131,056 shares. Advisory Svcs Net Ltd Liability Com accumulated 20 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) for 338,218 shares. Nomura owns 3,704 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jane Street Gp Ltd Company accumulated 0% or 29,360 shares. Korea Investment accumulated 81,100 shares. Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd Liability invested in 133 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Allen Management Ltd Liability Com reported 18,863 shares.

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $134828.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Interxion Holding Nv (NYSE:INXN) by 5,556 shares to 61,855 shares, valued at $4.13 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE) by 895 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,615 shares, and has risen its stake in Ubiquiti Networks Com (NASDAQ:UBNT).

Marathon Asset Management Llp, which manages about $50.94B and $7.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 37,527 shares to 727,044 shares, valued at $76.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genpact Ltd (NYSE:G) by 27,799 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.17 million shares, and cut its stake in Hartford Financial Svcs Grp (NYSE:HIG).

