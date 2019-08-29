Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Raised Southwest Airlines (LUV) Holding; Chicago Equity Partners Trimmed Kbr (KBR) Stake By $8.97 Million

Chicago Equity Partners Llc decreased Kbr Inc (KBR) stake by 77.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Chicago Equity Partners Llc sold 471,880 shares as Kbr Inc (KBR)’s stock rose 17.51%. The Chicago Equity Partners Llc holds 133,730 shares with $2.55M value, down from 605,610 last quarter. Kbr Inc now has $3.62 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $25.58. About 239,881 shares traded. KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) has risen 36.33% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.33% the S&P500. Some Historical KBR News: 16/04/2018 – KBR INC – ESTIMATED REV ASSOCIATED WITH CONTRACT AWARD TO BE BOOKED INTO BACKLOG OF UNFILLED ORDERS FOR KBR’S GOVERNMENT SERVICES BUSINESS SEGMENT; 22/03/2018 – KBR Wins Additional Work on ACRON Ammonia Plant in Russia; 19/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS KBR INC. TO RATING ‘B+’; 25/04/2018 – KBR INC – EXPECTS TO RESUME A LOWERING OF ITS GROSS DEBT TO EBITDA LEVERAGE RATIO OVER TIME; 03/04/2018 – KBR JOINT VENTURE SIGNS CONTRACT FOR SHIPBUILDING COLLEGE; 03/04/2018 – Huntington lngalls Industries and KBR Awarded Contract to Establish and Manage Australia’s Naval Shipbuilding College; 26/04/2018 – KBR Inc 1Q EPS 97c; 26/04/2018 – KBR INC QTRLY REVENUE $ 1,038 MLN VS $ 1,106 MLN; 07/05/2018 – KBR INC – ESTIMATED REVENUE WITH CONTRACT MODIFICATION TO BE BOOKED INTO BACKLOG OF UNFILLED ORDERS FOR KBR’S GOVERNMENT SERVICES BUSINESS SEGMENT; 28/03/2018 – KBR Awarded Ammonia Plant Contract for HURL Project in India

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc increased Southwest Airlines (LUV) stake by 1.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc acquired 19,205 shares as Southwest Airlines (LUV)’s stock declined 4.40%. The Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc holds 1.31M shares with $67.92 billion value, up from 1.29M last quarter. Southwest Airlines now has $28.02B valuation. The stock increased 1.91% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $52.13. About 885,516 shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 06/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines Reports March Traffic; 17/04/2018 – BOEING STATEMENT ON SWA FLIGHT 1380; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS TO MAKE SURE ALL PASSENGERS ON THEIR WAY; 19/04/2018 – CORRECT: SOUTHWEST OPPOSED RECC. TO INSPECT FAN BLADES: AP; 23/04/2018 – Southwest Air Expects ‘Minimal’ Delays And Cancellations This Week; 17/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: BREAKING: NTSB says 1 person dead after Southwest Airlines flight headed to Dallas suffers engine failure; makes em; 17/04/2018 – WBZ | CBS Boston News: #BREAKING: Southwest Airlines plane surrounded by emergency vehicles at Philadelphia airport after; 26/04/2018 – CFM says more than half of engines inspected after emergency directive; 18/04/2018 – NTSB PRESS BRIEFING ON SOUTHWEST AIRLINES ENGINE FAILURE: LIVE; 03/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines Intends To Serve Hawaii Nonstop From California Airports In Oakland, San Diego, San Jose, & Sacramento

Among 6 analysts covering Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Southwest Airlines has $6400 highest and $49 lowest target. $55.67’s average target is 6.79% above currents $52.13 stock price. Southwest Airlines had 15 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of LUV in report on Monday, May 20 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) earned “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, March 20. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. Credit Suisse maintained Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) rating on Thursday, March 28. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and $50 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, August 14 by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, April 26 report. Imperial Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $55 target in Wednesday, March 20 report.

More notable recent Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Smart To Buy Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Southwest Airlines Co.â€™s (NYSE:LUV) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Not Going South For Southwest – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Southwest Airlines Stock May Soon Chart a Golden Route – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Hawaiian Holdings Stock Approaches a Multiyear Low on Southwest Fears – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

