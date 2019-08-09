Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Raised Its Tyler Technologies (TYL) Stake; Blackrock Investment Quality Municipal Trust (BKN) Sentiment Is 2.3

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc increased Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) stake by 14.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc acquired 5,403 shares as Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL)’s stock rose 3.29%. The Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc holds 42,064 shares with $8.60B value, up from 36,661 last quarter. Tyler Technologies Inc now has $9.81 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $255.88. About 189,879 shares traded or 0.02% up from the average. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 13/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Provide Enterprise Resource Planning Solution to Metro Atlanta School District; 08/05/2018 – Community ISD in Texas Selects Tyler Technologies’ Solutions for Student Information and Financial Management; 17/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Launches Socrata Connected Government Cloud; 11/05/2018 – Delivering Connected Communities Focus at Tyler Technologies’ Yearly User Conference; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies 1Q Rev $221.2M; 09/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies: New Employment Agreements Provide for Automatic One-Year Extension at End of Five-Year Initial Term; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Sees FY18 EPS $3.34-EPS $3.44; 31/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES – SIGNED EXCLUSIVE PARTNERSHIP DEAL WITH FAIRWAY RESOLUTION IN NEW ZEALAND FOR TYLER’S MODRIA ONLINE DISPUTE RESOLUTION SOFTWARE; 01/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Acquires Sage Data Security; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES REPORTS CEO TRANSITION

Blackrock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc (BKN) investors sentiment increased to 2.3 in Q1 2019. It’s up 1.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 23 investment professionals increased or opened new equity positions, while 10 sold and decreased their equity positions in Blackrock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 2.73 million shares, up from 2.71 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Blackrock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 9 Increased: 19 New Position: 4.

Among 4 analysts covering Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Tyler Technologies had 10 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. DA Davidson downgraded Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) rating on Friday, February 22. DA Davidson has “Hold” rating and $210 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 2 by Benchmark. The firm has “Buy” rating by Northland Capital given on Friday, February 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold TYL shares while 99 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 32.34 million shares or 9.59% less from 35.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wms Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 1,344 shares. Fort LP accumulated 10,049 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 33,668 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Assetmark invested in 0% or 76 shares. Bares Mngmt, Texas-based fund reported 139,640 shares. Riverhead Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 4,902 shares. Qs Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 400 shares. Shine Advisory Svcs holds 261 shares. California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.03% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). 113,984 are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. Paloma Prns Mgmt stated it has 4,277 shares. 23,900 were accumulated by Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Company. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma invested in 64,594 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 239,255 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 1,671 shares.

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc decreased Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (NASDAQ:ODFL) stake by 1,133 shares to 186,113 valued at $26.87 billion in 2019Q1. It also reduced Orix Corp (NYSE:IX) stake by 193 shares and now owns 7,208 shares. Telefonica Brasil was reduced too.

Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 2.05% of its portfolio in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. for 465,762 shares. Karpus Management Inc. owns 320,017 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Shamrock Asset Management Llc has 0.13% invested in the company for 11,730 shares. The California-based Bank Of Stockton has invested 0.11% in the stock. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 77,481 shares.

