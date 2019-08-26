Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Position In Marcus (MCS) Was Has Boosted; As Diamondback Energy (FANG) Market Value Rose, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Has Trimmed Position by $354,914

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Marcus Corp (MCS) by 19.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc bought 1,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.37% . The institutional investor held 6,343 shares of the movies and entertainment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $254.04M, up from 5,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Marcus Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $33.76. About 24,683 shares traded. The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) has declined 8.64% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical MCS News: 13/03/2018 – Marcus® Hotels & Resorts Celebrates Award-Winning Properties; 26/04/2018 – The Marcus Corporation Reports Record Revenues and Earnings for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2018; 11/05/2018 – Marcus Corp Presenting at Conference May 23; 22/04/2018 – DJ Marcus Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCS); 23/03/2018 – Marcus Theatres® Recognizes Vendor Partners of Excellence; 22/05/2018 – Marcus Corp Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Marcus Corp Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Marcus® Hotels & Resorts Appoints Carl Dees as Vice President of Operations; 07/03/2018 Marcus Theatres® to Host Second Annual Marcus CineLatino Milwaukee Film Festival, April 11-15, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Marcus Corp 1Q Rev $168.2M

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 59.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc sold 3,514 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 2,440 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $248,000, down from 5,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $93.85. About 419,785 shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS MOST PRODUCTION TO GET INTERNATIONAL PRICES; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – NARROWING FULL YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE TO 110.0 – 116.0 MBOE/D; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $480.2 MLN VS $235.2 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Diamondback Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Currently Running 11 Drillings Rigs and Five Dedicated Completion Crews; 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Announces Appointments to the Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY NAMES MELANIE TRENT, MICHAEL HOLLIS TO BOARD; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Diamondback in Peripheral Vascular Disease (DIAMOND-PAD); 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS TO TURN BETWEEN 170 AND 190 GROSS OPERATED HORIZONTAL WELLS TO PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN MEMBERS

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $905,320 activity. 4,186 Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) shares with value of $399,968 were bought by Stice Travis D..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Geode Mgmt Lc has invested 0.06% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 18,377 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 266,476 were reported by Massachusetts Financial Ma. Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 76,751 shares. Eagle Asset Management Inc holds 884,244 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Fruth Inv Mngmt owns 0.1% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 2,301 shares. Boston Limited Liability Company invested in 2,515 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cambridge Invest Rech Advsrs reported 0% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Psagot Invest House invested in 26,735 shares or 0.11% of the stock. First Republic Invest Mngmt invested in 30,473 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ny State Teachers Retirement reported 176,860 shares stake. Cleararc Capital invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Penn Co invested 0.3% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Baldwin Inv Mngmt Limited Liability owns 0.2% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 6,595 shares. Spectrum Asset Management (Nb Ca) reported 9,170 shares stake.

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $401.38M and $450.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 151,455 shares to 274,402 shares, valued at $13.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medical Pptys Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW) by 36,887 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,305 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $134828.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn) by 9.80 million shares to 58.70M shares, valued at $95.86B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc by 14,089 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,175 shares, and cut its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.78 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 21 investors sold MCS shares while 44 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 19.44 million shares or 8.32% more from 17.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Pitcairn Com has 0.03% invested in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) for 7,456 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Liability holds 617 shares. Pnc Finance Grp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,151 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru owns 249,281 shares. Indexiq Advsr Ltd Co invested in 0.05% or 39,246 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability reported 8,372 shares. Moreover, Dana Inv Advsr has 0.09% invested in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS). Axa accumulated 80,916 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 0% in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS). Moreover, Comerica Bank has 0.01% invested in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) for 21,233 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 3,732 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ajo Ltd Partnership reported 139,171 shares. Chicago Equity Limited Liability Corp holds 68,330 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Moreover, Glenmede Communication Na has 0% invested in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) for 57 shares. Group Inc owns 15,304 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

