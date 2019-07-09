Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Position in Heritage Commerce (HTBK) Raised by $26.42 Million as Stock Price Declined; Samlyn Capital Stake in Walmart (WMT) Raised as Stock Price Rose

Samlyn Capital Llc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 70.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samlyn Capital Llc bought 151,347 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 365,969 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.69 million, up from 214,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samlyn Capital Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $321.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $112.72. About 4.16M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 12/05/2018 – Walmart says Flipkart could go public in as early as four years – filing; 29/03/2018 – MinZengWSJ: Walmart in early-stage acquisition talks with Humana: Dow Jones, citing; 27/03/2018 – Walmart is pulling Cosmopolitan Magazine from its checkout aisles; 16/03/2018 – WALMART PLANS TO BUY ABOUT THIRD OF FLIPKART , IN PART BY PURCHASING STAKES FROM TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT AND SOFTBANK GROUP- BLOOMBERG, CITING; 30/05/2018 – Five Million Dollar Walmart Foundation Grant Funds Goodwill® Initiative For Veterans And Military Families; 24/05/2018 – Pura Naturals Announces Partnership With Noreen Taylor, CEO of Donore by The Organic Face; 29/03/2018 – Walmart reportedly in early talks to buy Humana; 17/05/2018 – lnstacart faces new challenge with Kroger/Ocado tie-up; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Sainsbury’s tie-up under new scrutiny, over 100 MPs criticise changes to staff pay – The Times; 20/04/2018 – Walmart: James Cash Retiring From Board, Kevin Systrom Won’t Stand for Re-Election

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK) by 6.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc bought 2,184 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 38,145 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $461.55M, up from 35,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Heritage Commerce Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $525.76M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $12.13. About 318,986 shares traded or 70.05% up from the average. Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) has declined 27.97% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.40% the S&P500. Some Historical HTBK News: 14/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into United American Bank in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Heritage Commerce Corp. — UABK; 19/04/2018 – DJ Heritage Commerce Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HTBK); 07/05/2018 – Heritage Commerce Presenting at Conference May 9; 11/05/2018 – Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Exits Heritage Commerce; 26/04/2018 – Heritage Commerce Corp Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.11 Per Share; 14/03/2018 HERITAGE COMMERCE CORP HTBK.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 07/05/2018 – Heritage Commerce Corp Announces The Completion Of Its Merger With United American Bank; 03/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Heritage Commerce, Park National, One Liberty Properties, American National Insurance,; 09/04/2018 – Heritage Commerce Corp Announces The Completion Of Its Merger With Tri-Valley Bank; 09/05/2018 – Heritage Commerce Corp to Participate in the D.A. Davidson 20th Annual Financial Institutions Conference in Denver

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 9 investors sold HTBK shares while 39 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 31.05 million shares or 1.90% more from 30.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc reported 51,185 shares. Globeflex Limited Partnership reported 0.04% stake. Qs invested 0% of its portfolio in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK). Charles Schwab Incorporated accumulated 225,817 shares. Manufacturers Life The accumulated 1.97 million shares. Fmr Lc has invested 0% in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK). Tiedemann Advisors Llc, New York-based fund reported 604,369 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) for 109,315 shares. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Llp holds 0.01% or 11,555 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has 175,058 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 42,082 shares or 0% of the stock. Us Commercial Bank De stated it has 133 shares. Ubs Asset Americas reported 38,145 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Commerce has 0% invested in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) for 120,012 shares. Boston Private Wealth Lc holds 110,447 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $134828.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR) by 425,955 shares to 293,244 shares, valued at $2.59 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) by 98,466 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.28M shares, and cut its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutions Cl A (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 2 sales for $570,218 activity. Kaczmarek Walter Theodore also sold $546,705 worth of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) shares. 5,000 shares were bought by DiNapoli Jason Philip, worth $60,039 on Friday, June 7. On Friday, May 24 Hallgrimson Steven L. bought $12,164 worth of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) or 1,000 shares.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 2 sales for $570,218 activity. Kaczmarek Walter Theodore also sold $546,705 worth of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) shares. 5,000 shares were bought by DiNapoli Jason Philip, worth $60,039 on Friday, June 7. On Friday, May 24 Hallgrimson Steven L. bought $12,164 worth of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) or 1,000 shares.

