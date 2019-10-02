Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Maintains Stake in Boise Cascade Co (BCC); Regentatlantic Capital Holding in Medtronic Plc (MDT) Has Raised as Stock Price Rose

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Boise Cascade Co (BCC) by 0.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc bought 2,521 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.60% . The institutional investor held 369,902 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.40B, up from 367,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Boise Cascade Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.02% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $31.28. About 189,542 shares traded. Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC) has declined 35.63% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BCC News: 04/05/2018 – Boise Cascade 1Q Net $37.1M; 08/03/2018 – U.K. SHADOW CHANCELLOR MCDONNELL SPEAKS AT BCC CONF.: LIVE; 26/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Reflectance Confocal Microscopy to Diagnose BCC; 02/05/2018 – Boise Cascade: Acquisition Expected to Be Complete in Coming Weeks; 04/05/2018 – BOISE CASCADE – STRONG COMMODITY PRICES PROVIDED NOTABLE TAILWINDS TO FINANCIAL RESULTS; 16/04/2018 – Boise Cascade May Benefit, Industry Posts 19th Straight Gain; 26/04/2018 – LANSON BCC SA LAN.PA : ESN/CM-CIC MARKET SOLUTIONS RAISES TO REDUCE FROM SELL; 04/05/2018 – REG-Boise Cascade Company Reports 2018 First Quarter Net Income of $37.1 Million on Sales of $1.2 Billion; 02/05/2018 – Boise Cascade Agrees to Acquire Assets of Norman Distribution; 04/05/2018 – Boise Cascade Sees Seasonally Stronger Sales Volumes in 2Q, 3Q

Regentatlantic Capital Llc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 64.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regentatlantic Capital Llc bought 24,324 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 61,948 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.03M, up from 37,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regentatlantic Capital Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $145.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $108.22. About 3.48M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 26/04/2018 – Two-Year Feasibility Study Results Encouraging with Medtronic Harmony(TM) Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Hires JPMorgan Analyst, and Investors Rate It a `Buy’; 20/04/2018 – FDA: Medtronic Vascular- Medtronic DxTerity(TM) Diagnostic Catheter, JL 4.0, 6F, REF DXT5JL40; 29/03/2018 – Medtronic’s newest spinal cord stimulator, Intellis, was approved in the U.S. last year; 18/05/2018 – FDA: MEDTRONIC RECALLS 529 MINDFRAME CAPTURE LP DEVICES; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC STUDY CONFIRMS FEASIBILITY OF NEW EXTRAVASCULAR; 01/05/2018 – Medtronic: Technology Allows for Creation of More Intricate Implant Designs and Surface Textures; 02/05/2018 – IGNORE: MEDTRONIC’S INFUSE APPROVAL ANNOUNCED APRIL 30; 09/04/2018 – Globes: Exclusive: Medtronic to buy Israeli co Visionsense for $75m; 09/04/2018 – Exclusive: Medtronic to buy Israeli co Visionsense for $75m

More notable recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FDA OKs Medtronic next-gen TAVR system – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Medtronic: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Medtronic Surgical Synergy(SM) is Advanced with Range of New Procedural Solutions Unveiled at NASS 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Pays A 0.5% In Just 2 Days – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Medtronic teams up with Novo Nordisk in diabetes – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Regentatlantic Capital Llc, which manages about $2.94B and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP) by 11,550 shares to 35,027 shares, valued at $1.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hewlett Packard Enterprise C by 32,075 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 444,540 shares, and cut its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 57 investors sold MDT shares while 422 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 417 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 1.39% more from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Richard Bernstein Advsr Limited Liability Corp invested 0.15% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Mirae Asset Global Invests invested in 0.08% or 126,025 shares. Pinnacle Financial Ptnrs reported 66,761 shares stake. Ent Fincl Serv Corp has 0.05% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Garrison Asset Lc has invested 1.97% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Burney has 11,436 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Tctc Ltd Company has invested 0.3% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Badgley Phelps Bell Inc invested in 168,038 shares or 0.95% of the stock. Schwartz Counsel Incorporated holds 3.45% or 690,264 shares. Moreover, City has 0.81% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 30,808 shares. Putnam Fl Mngmt stated it has 3,868 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Veritable Limited Partnership holds 0.1% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) or 50,423 shares. Fincl Architects has invested 0% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Griffin Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.6% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) or 48,497 shares. Northpointe Cap Lc reported 0.41% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $140239.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Steven Madden Ltd (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 7,068 shares to 416,594 shares, valued at $14.14B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 175,356 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.38M shares, and cut its stake in Williamscos (NYSE:WMB).

More notable recent Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Small-Cap Stocks to Buy Before They Grow Up – Investorplace.com” on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boise Cascade: Without Action, Share Valuations Look Stretched – Seeking Alpha” published on January 22, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Boise Cascade announces officer promotions and retirements – GlobeNewswire” on January 22, 2019. More interesting news about Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For May 7, 2019 – Benzinga” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Boise Cascade enters into agreement to sell North Carolina plywood mill to Southern Veneer Products – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 28, 2019.