Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Lowered Extended Stay America (STAY) Stake By $631.55 Million; Shorts at Brinks Company (the (BCO) Lowered By 12.44%

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc decreased Extended Stay America Inc (STAY) stake by 11.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc sold 35,186 shares as Extended Stay America Inc (STAY)’s stock declined 7.37%. The Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc holds 268,170 shares with $4.81 billion value, down from 303,356 last quarter. Extended Stay America Inc now has $2.86 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.76. About 2.01 million shares traded or 5.15% up from the average. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 21.02% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 27/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA NAMES BRIAN T. NICHOLSON AS CFO; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Adj FFO/Shr 42c; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY BOOSTS DISTRIBUTION 4.8% TO $0.22/PAIRED SHARE; 16/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cerner, Extended Stay America, DENTSPLY SIRONA, Ocean Power; 07/03/2018 FocusPoint announces direct investment private placement on acquisition of twenty-five (25) Extended Stay America (“ESA”) hotel; 27/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Brian T. Nicholson as Chief Fincl Officer; 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 16/05/2018 – Extended Stay Amer Appoints Christopher N. Dekle as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q REV. $297.8M, EST. $292.4M; 27/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Brian T. Nicholson as Chief Financial Officer

Brinks Company (the (NYSE:BCO) had a decrease of 12.44% in short interest. BCO’s SI was 2.03M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 12.44% from 2.32 million shares previously. With 314,600 avg volume, 6 days are for Brinks Company (the (NYSE:BCO)’s short sellers to cover BCO’s short positions. The SI to Brinks Company (the’s float is 4.2%. The stock increased 3.20% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $90.88. About 146,572 shares traded. The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) has risen 13.98% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical BCO News: 31/05/2018 – BRINKS SAYS EXPECTS DEAL TO BE ACCRETIVE TO ADJ EARNINGS IN 2019, TO INCREASE ANNUAL ADJ EARNINGS BY ABOUT 90 CENTS/SHARE WITHIN 2 YEARS; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO – FOR 2019, BRINK’S CONTINUES TO TARGET $625 MLN OF ADJUSTED EBITDA; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS – TRANSLATION IMPACT OF CURRENCIES OTHER THAN ARGENTINE PESO, ASSUMING CURRENT EXCHANGE RATES THROUGH 2018 END IS ESTIMATED ABOUT 2% NEGATIVE; 31/05/2018 – Brink’s Co Buy Expected to Close by the End of 2018; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO – QTRLY GAAP REVENUE $ 879 MLN MLN VS. $788 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 03/05/2018 – Brink’s Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO BCO.N QTRLY REVENUE $879 MLN , UP 12%; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS – 2018 GUIDANCE & 2019 ADJ EBITDA ASSUME ANNUAL ORGANIC REV GROWTH OF ABOUT 5%, CONTRIBUTIONS FROM 6 ACQUISITIONS CLOSED IN 2017, FROM RODOBAN; 15/05/2018 – Brink’s Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – BRINK’S TO ACQUIRE DUNBAR ARMORED

Since February 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $946,420 activity. Zukerman Amit sold $756,200 worth of stock. Shares for $217,170 were bought by DOMANICO RONALD JAMES on Friday, March 8. Pertz Douglas A had bought 10,000 shares worth $729,250.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold The Brink's Company shares while 67 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 48.94 million shares or 0.63% less from 49.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 26,400 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Texas Permanent School Fund owns 33,708 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.01% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Fiera Capital Corp holds 0.01% or 44,766 shares. Alabama-based Regions Finance has invested 0% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). 36,298 were reported by Sei Investments Comm. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Company owns 67,800 shares. Dorsey Whitney Trust Co Limited Company reported 3,050 shares. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) for 881,581 shares. The Washington-based Cornerstone Advsr Inc has invested 0% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards & Inc has 0% invested in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Bb&T Corp holds 0.02% or 11,831 shares in its portfolio. Northern Trust holds 0.02% or 815,501 shares in its portfolio. Cim Inv Mangement owns 7,000 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio.

The BrinkÂ’s Company provides secure transportation, cash management services, and other security-related services worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.54 billion. The firm offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation services, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services. It has a 58.59 P/E ratio. It also provides transportation services for valued commodities, including diamonds, jewelry, precious metals, securities, currency, high-tech devices, electronics, and pharmaceuticals; and cash management services, such as money processing, deploying and servicing intelligent safes and safe control devices, integrated check and cash processing services, and check imaging services, as well as cashier balancing, counterfeit detection, account consolidation, and electronic reporting services.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold STAY shares while 73 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 173.11 million shares or 0.90% more from 171.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 18,091 shares. Landscape Capital Management owns 167,121 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Sterling Cap Mngmt accumulated 0.03% or 154,582 shares. Natixis Ltd Partnership has invested 0.05% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). The Minnesota-based Us Savings Bank De has invested 0% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Chicago Equity Partners Limited Company owns 198,770 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Moreover, Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 12,692 shares. Hamlin Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 2.35% or 2.94 million shares in its portfolio. Dubuque Bank And Trust has invested 0% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Seatown Pte has invested 0.16% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). 265,264 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Boston Advsr Llc holds 0.01% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) or 11,721 shares. Bb&T holds 34,628 shares. Blackrock Inc reported 0.01% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Hsbc Public Limited Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY).

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc increased Agree Realty Corp (NYSE:ADC) stake by 23,132 shares to 113,638 valued at $7.88B in 2019Q1. It also upped Affiliated Managers Group Inc (NYSE:AMG) stake by 4,022 shares and now owns 184,691 shares. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Extended Stay America had 6 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 1 by Barclays Capital. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”. Jefferies maintained Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) rating on Wednesday, March 20. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $24 target.