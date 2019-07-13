Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Lowered By $1.57 Billion Its Gentex (GNTX) Holding; Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) Sentiment Is 1.33

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc decreased Gentex Corp (GNTX) stake by 6.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc sold 75,733 shares as Gentex Corp (GNTX)’s stock rose 11.27%. The Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc holds 1.05 million shares with $21.76 billion value, down from 1.13 million last quarter. Gentex Corp now has $6.10 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $23.88. About 1.16M shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has declined 4.66% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 20/04/2018 – Gentex $GNTX and Caesarstone $CSTE and Mercury $MRCY are all the same scheme, focus on inventory and gross margins. We took a closer look into $MRCY and its inventory (and obligations) vs. NTM backlog; 20/04/2018 – Gentex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – FCA US Honors Gentex for Supplier Performance; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Gentex May Benefit, Industry Production Rises in April; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX 1Q EPS 40C, EST. 40C; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – CONTINUES TO MAINTAIN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR REVENUE, GROSS MARGIN, CAPEX, AMONG OTHERS FOR 2018; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX: SUPPLIER PRODUCTION ISSUE REMEDIATED SINCE END OF 1Q; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – TARGETED TOTAL CASH POSITION LOWERED FROM $700 MLN TO $525 MLN; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – BOARD AUTHORIZED MANAGEMENT TO SECURE LINE OF CREDIT OF UP TO ADDITIONAL $150 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gentex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNTX)

Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.42, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 61 active investment managers increased or opened new stock positions, while 46 trimmed and sold positions in Texas Pacific Land Trust. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 1.06 million shares, down from 2.92 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Texas Pacific Land Trust in top ten stock positions was flat from 12 to 12 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 33 Increased: 34 New Position: 27.

Analysts await Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $0.40 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.4 per share. GNTX’s profit will be $102.23 million for 14.93 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Gentex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $475,699 activity. Another trade for 711 shares valued at $12,499 was made by Downing Steven R on Friday, March 29. Boehm Neil bought $314 worth of stock or 15 shares. $513,506 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) was sold by Wallace James H on Thursday, January 31. Ryan Scott P had bought 711 shares worth $12,499 on Friday, March 29. Nash Kevin C had bought 568 shares worth $9,985 on Friday, March 29. $2,510 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) shares were bought by Chiodo Matthew.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold GNTX shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 196.53 million shares or 4.03% less from 204.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated invested in 2.13M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cap Ww Investors owns 3.91 million shares. Fort Lp has invested 0.34% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Moreover, Jaffetilchin Inv Prns Limited Liability Co has 0.14% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Azimuth Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.15% or 106,800 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt owns 108,066 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Whittier Tru Communication Of Nevada holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 12,928 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt owns 0.01% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 34,900 shares. Cls Invests Ltd Liability owns 0% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 145 shares. Stifel Financial stated it has 297,808 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Amp Cap has 96,931 shares. Highland Cap Limited reported 95,435 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Mngmt Lc reported 228,468 shares. Natixis holds 400,600 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Utah Retirement System reported 49,546 shares.

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc increased Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) stake by 2,746 shares to 27,427 valued at $3.39B in 2019Q1. It also upped Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) stake by 300,362 shares and now owns 3.29 million shares. Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) was raised too.

The stock decreased 0.30% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $790.6. About 4,468 shares traded. Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) has risen 36.68% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.25% the S&P500. Some Historical TPL News: 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q Net $43.8M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Texas Pacific Land Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPL); 09/05/2018 – Insider Meyer III Gifts 600 Of Texas Pacific Land Trust; 16/03/2018 Insider Meyer III Gifts 500 Of Texas Pacific Land Trust; 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q Rev $60M; 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q EPS $5.60

Mad River Investors holds 39.29% of its portfolio in Texas Pacific Land Trust for 57,304 shares. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc Ne owns 46,896 shares or 12.96% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Dallas Securities Inc. has 12.21% invested in the company for 21,941 shares. The New York-based Lagoda Investment Management L.P. has invested 8.3% in the stock. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 77,500 shares.

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas, the United States. The company has market cap of $6.13 billion. It manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust. It has a 20.09 P/E ratio. The firm is also involved in the sale of land, gas and oil royalties, and grazing leases of the land.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 67 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $3.53 million activity.