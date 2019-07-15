Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Lifted Position in Empire St Rlty Tr (ESRT) by $1.03 Billion as Stock Value Rose; Idex (IEX) Holder Robeco Institutional Asset Management Has Lowered Position by $16.77 Million

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Empire St Rlty Tr (ESRT) by 14.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc bought 64,882 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 516,430 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.16B, up from 451,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Empire St Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $14.92. About 63,269 shares traded. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) has declined 8.36% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ESRT News: 25/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust 1Q EPS 6c; 05/04/2018 – Empire State Realty OP, L.P. Announces Availability of Annual Report; 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres; 18/05/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Dividend for Second Quarter 2018; 25/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust 1Q Rev $168.5M; 25/04/2018 – EMPIRE STATE REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 20C, EST. 19C; 07/03/2018 EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST ADOPTED PROXY ACCESS; 25/04/2018 – EMPIRE STATE REALTY 1Q RENTAL REV $122.3M; 04/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust Welcomes Nestle’s Nespresso as Full-Floor Tenant to 111 West 33rd Street; 23/04/2018 – DJ Empire State Realty Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESRT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management decreased its stake in Idex Corp (IEX) by 56.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management sold 111,036 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 85,487 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.97 million, down from 196,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management who had been investing in Idex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $168.79. About 28,632 shares traded. IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has risen 11.43% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IEX News: 30/05/2018 – Idex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – IDEX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.29, EST. $1.24; 26/04/2018 – IDEX Fire & Safety Unites Brands; 20/04/2018 – VIAS Acquires Idex Solutions PLM Business Unit; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp 1Q Net $99M; 25/04/2018 – IDEX BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 43C/SHR FROM 37C, EST. 44C; 13/03/2018 Ardian Is Said to Bid for Idex While Engie Seeks Co-Investor; 09/05/2018 – REG-Annual general meeting in IDEX held on 9 May 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ IDEX Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IEX); 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Idex May Face Pressure, Machinery Down This Quarter

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $134828.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Michaels Cos Inc The (NASDAQ:MIK) by 341,102 shares to 2.02 million shares, valued at $23.08B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Banco Santander Chile Adr (NYSE:BSAC) by 34,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 305,073 shares, and cut its stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL).

More notable recent Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Wells Fargo moves jobs abroad after US layoffs, government says – Yahoo Finance” on December 20, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Dividend for Third Quarter 2018 – Business Wire” published on August 10, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Empire State Realty Trust Inks Signature Bank for Three Floors at 1400 Broadway – PR Newswire” on September 27, 2018. More interesting news about Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Lottery Registration for 2019 Empire State Building Run-Up Presented by Turkish Airlines Powered by the Challenged Athletes Foundation Opens on January 30, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on January 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Quanta Services Inc (PWR) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 10 investors sold ESRT shares while 56 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 123.32 million shares or 1.17% more from 121.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley reported 26,881 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Boothbay Fund Management has 92,301 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 223 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested in 0.01% or 141,711 shares. Envestnet Asset, a Illinois-based fund reported 73,997 shares. Moreover, Amer International Group Inc has 0% invested in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) for 2,499 shares. Aew Cap Limited Partnership owns 0.38% invested in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) for 29,446 shares. Utah Retirement holds 29,621 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Eaton Vance Management has 0.01% invested in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) for 341,447 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Maryland-based fund reported 14,200 shares. Westpac Banking holds 0% of its portfolio in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) for 841,473 shares. Daiwa Securities Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) for 22,200 shares. Yorktown Mgmt And Rech Communications holds 0.06% or 11,400 shares in its portfolio. The New Jersey-based Prudential Financial Inc has invested 0.01% in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Strs Ohio has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT).

More notable recent IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) news were published by: Fortune.com which released: “Watch Out NYSEâ€”Wall Street Is Building Its Own Stock Exchange – Fortune” on January 07, 2019, also Ft.com with their article: “â€˜Flash Boysâ€™ exchange IEX backs regulator in data fees fight – Financial Times” published on May 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “More on IDEX Q4 results – Seeking Alpha” on January 30, 2019. More interesting news about IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Molson Coors Brewing Company (TAP) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “â€˜Flashboysâ€™ exchange IEX rolls out first-ever TV ad campaign as war over stock-exchange fees intensifies – MarketWatch” with publication date: February 22, 2019.

Analysts await IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.49 EPS, up 6.43% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.4 per share. IEX’s profit will be $112.81 million for 28.32 P/E if the $1.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual EPS reported by IDEX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.47% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold IEX shares while 121 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 68.79 million shares or 5.93% less from 73.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Grp, a Japan-based fund reported 2,800 shares. Proshare Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 6,634 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Llc owns 66,677 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 2,724 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners owns 22,178 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% stake. Franklin Street Advisors Nc invested in 24,125 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman And has 0% invested in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Bk Corporation invested in 61,523 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James Na has invested 0.01% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). 866,810 were accumulated by Champlain Prtn Ltd Co. 168 are held by Shine Inv Advisory Ser. 31 were reported by Signaturefd Ltd Co. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans stated it has 115,455 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Jump Trading Limited Liability Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 3,173 shares.