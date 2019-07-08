Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Lifted Mckesson Com Usd0 01 (MCK) Stake by $1.66 Billion as Market Valuation Declined; Holder Amica Retiree Medical Trust Raised Cerner (CERN) Position

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Mckesson Corporation Com Usd0 01 (MCK) by 1.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc bought 14,206 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 777,474 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.01 billion, up from 763,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Mckesson Corporation Com Usd0 01 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $138.34. About 201,826 shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has declined 16.36% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP – SIGNED A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE MEDICAL SPECIALTIES DISTRIBUTORS IN DEAL VALUED AT $800 MLN; 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED AN ADDITIONAL $4.0 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 16/04/2018 – McKesson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Real-World Evidence from McKesson Supports First-Ever FDA Approval for Metastatic Merkel Cell Carcinoma Drug; 15/05/2018 – Florida Also Suing Painkiller Distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson Corp; 23/04/2018 – ROBBINS LIKE EXPRESS SCRIPTS, CVS, MCKESSON AT SOHN CONF; 15/05/2018 – McKesson High Volume Solutions and Discount Drug Mart Partner to Build a Central Fill Pharmacy; 07/05/2018 – ROBBINS:ROBBINS SAID ADDED TO MCKESSON POSITION IN RECENT WEEKS; 07/05/2018 – McKesson ideaShare: The Independent’s Power to Perform; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON – RESTRUCTURING PLAN CONSISTS OF AFTER-TAX GAAP CHARGES THAT ARE ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $150 MLN TO $210 MLN

Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its stake in Cerner Corporation (CERN) by 268.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought 5,339 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,331 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $419,000, up from 1,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust who had been investing in Cerner Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $74.37. About 251,089 shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 16.22% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 21/05/2018 – Cerner Total Authorized Buyback Now Stands at $1 Billion; 02/04/2018 – Illinois Rural Community Care Organization Selects Cerner Healthelntent to Help Manage Medicare Claims for ACO; 15/05/2018 – Cerner and Uniform Data System for Medical Rehabilitation Create Standardized Integration; 21/05/2018 – CERNER CORP – REPURCHASE WILL BE FUNDED FROM WORKING CAPITAL; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q Adj EPS 59c-Adj EPS 61c; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q Rev $1.31-$1.36B; 03/04/2018 – ARMCO Partners Continues to Expand; 15/03/2018 – Parallon and Cerner Announce Collaboration to Deliver Revenue Cycle Services; 19/04/2018 – The Menninger Clinic Selects Cerner Millennium Electronic Health Record; 17/05/2018 – VA, Cerner Announce Agreement to Provide Seamless Care for Veterans

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold CERN shares while 176 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 256.27 million shares or 0.86% more from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davis R M holds 613,227 shares or 1.31% of its portfolio. Invesco owns 4.89M shares. 8,000 are owned by Neville Rodie Shaw. Citigroup accumulated 0.01% or 189,387 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.06% or 68,237 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 0.01% or 85,916 shares. First Interstate Natl Bank, a Montana-based fund reported 10,481 shares. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership reported 3.18M shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Alps Advisors Inc invested in 0.01% or 15,763 shares. Conning Inc accumulated 0.02% or 13,337 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can owns 613,979 shares. Adage Cap Prns holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 338,949 shares. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd owns 217,114 shares or 1.14% of their US portfolio. Advsrs Asset reported 0.02% stake. First Allied Advisory holds 4,509 shares.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $608,130 activity.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $946,792 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Georgia-based Vident Investment Advisory has invested 0.15% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Retirement Of Alabama owns 89,323 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc Incorporated accumulated 861 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Orrstown Fincl Inc has invested 0.07% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Comerica Bancorporation owns 40,824 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, Continental Advisors Limited Co has 0.68% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Middleton & Ma accumulated 8,754 shares. Glenview Management Limited Liability Com invested in 4.92 million shares or 5.14% of the stock. 383,895 were reported by Sterling Mngmt Lc. Mackenzie, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 76,322 shares. Bluemountain Mgmt holds 0.01% or 5,009 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 0.02% stake. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.12% or 75,208 shares. Legacy Private Tru holds 19,250 shares. Omers Administration Corporation accumulated 62,600 shares.

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $134828.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) by 1,866 shares to 13,732 shares, valued at $340.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) by 327,977 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,020 shares, and cut its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL).

