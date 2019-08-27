Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Increased Its Pricesmart (PSMT) Holding by $31.68 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) Stock Value Rose, Marathon Trading Investment Management Raised Its Stake by $741,944

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) by 182.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc bought 92,743 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.27% . The hedge fund held 143,473 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, up from 50,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8. About 24.52M shares traded or 39.09% up from the average. ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has risen 12.71% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 01/05/2018 – ITAU 1Q NET TO CONTROLLING HOLDERS BRL6.39B; 14/03/2018 – ITAU-XP DEAL APPROVED W/RESTRICTIONS BY BRAZIL’S ANTITRUST BODY; 24/04/2018 – Brazil’s Odebrecht to miss Wednesday bond payment; 10/05/2018 – Creditors lead the efforts to sell Brazil’s Odebrecht rail unit; 12/03/2018 – CORRECT NEW DEAL: ITAU UNIBANCO $ PERPNC5 JR SUB; IPT MID 6%S; 14/05/2018 – Itau BBA Adds Embraer, Exits Latam Airlines, Cuts Itau: 13F; 05/04/2018 – Itau Names Gustavo Tavares as Private Banking CEO in Switzerland; 01/05/2018 – Itau Weathers Record-Low Interest Rates With More Consumer Loans; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: ITAU 1Q LOANS R$566.37B; 12/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S ITAU UNIBANCO TAPS BOARD MEMBER RICARDO VILLELA MARINO TO HEAD NEWLY-CREATED STRATEGIC LATAM BOARD

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Pricesmart Inc (PSMT) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc bought 538 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 17,318 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02B, up from 16,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Pricesmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $58.52. About 64,554 shares traded. PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) has declined 25.06% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.06% the S&P500. Some Historical PSMT News: 21/05/2018 – PriceSmart Announces Property Acquisitions in Panama and the Dominican Republic; 07/03/2018 – PRICESMART FEB. COMP WAREHOUSE SALES INCREASED 4.4%; 07/03/2018 – PRICESMART INC PSMT.O FEBRUARY SALES ROSE 6.6 PCT TO $228.9 MLN; 07/03/2018 – PriceSmart Feb. Sales Up 6.6% to $228.9 Million; 05/04/2018 – PRICESMART INC – NET IMPACT TO EARNINGS IN QTR RELATED TO U.S. TAX REFORM WAS ABOUT $0.42/SHR; 05/04/2018 – PriceSmart 2Q Rev $839.6M; 23/05/2018 – PriceSmart Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – PRICESMART REPORTS PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS IN PANAMA & DOMINICAN; 07/03/2018 – PriceSmart Feb. Comparable Warehouse Sales Up 4.4%; 27/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Kinsale Capital Group, K2M Group, PriceSmart, Arlington Asset Investment,

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 17 investors sold PSMT shares while 46 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 21.32 million shares or 4.94% less from 22.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Capital Limited Liability (Trc) holds 0% in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) or 603 shares. 160,000 are owned by Capital Glob. Neuberger Berman Gru Lc reported 6,362 shares. Parametric Lc accumulated 0% or 28,524 shares. Axa accumulated 0% or 6,700 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 0.01% in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT). State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0.01% or 62,299 shares. 1.20 million were reported by Baillie Gifford Co. 62 were accumulated by Advisory Networks Llc. Ameriprise Fin holds 48,906 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership stated it has 14,088 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al holds 0.03% of its portfolio in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) for 14,301 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Company invested in 1,041 shares or 0% of the stock. M&T Commercial Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) for 7,571 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 403,700 shares.

Since July 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $1.71 million activity.

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $134828.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 6,642 shares to 818,929 shares, valued at $30.14 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Worldpay Inc by 138,577 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.98M shares, and cut its stake in Dbx Etf Tr (DBEU).

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc, which manages about $886.83 million and $854.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 39,029 shares to 24,059 shares, valued at $994,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tesla Inc (Call) by 23,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,600 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr.