Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Holds Holding in Westamerica Bancorp (WABC); Baystate Wealth Management Has Raised Its Deere & Co Com (DE) Holding

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Westamerica Bancorp (WABC) by 1.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc bought 365 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.02% . The institutional investor held 19,716 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22B, up from 19,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Westamerica Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $61.83. About 64,831 shares traded. Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) has risen 6.82% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.82% the S&P500. Some Historical WABC News: 03/04/2018 – Westamerica Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 Westamerica Bancorporation: Arthur C. Latno, Jr., Retired from the Board; 26/03/2018 – WESTAMERICA BANCORP WABC.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50; 26/04/2018 – Westamerica Bancorporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 23/04/2018 – DJ Westamerica Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WABC); 07/04/2018 – Dan Linden: WABC: 1 dead in Trump Tower fire, police sources say; 23/03/2018 – Westamerica Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – WESTAMERICA BANCORP 1Q EPS 66C, EST. 66C; 19/04/2018 – WESTAMERICA RECOGNIZED NO PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES IN 1Q; 19/04/2018 – Westamerica Bancorp 1Q EPS 66c

Baystate Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Deere & Co Com (DE) by 1615.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baystate Wealth Management Llc bought 3,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 4,117 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $681,000, up from 240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baystate Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $154.84. About 1.66M shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Worldwide Sales of Agriculture & Turf Equipment Up About 14%; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Foreign Currency Debt Ratings To John Deere Credit Compañía Financiera S.A.’s Expected Senior Issuances; 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 11/04/2018 – Deere & Co sinks on weak March sales figures; 18/05/2018 – Deere Plans Price Increases as Costs Gain for Freight, Materials; 18/05/2018 – DEERE: SIGNIFICANT 2019 CONSTRUCTION-EQUIPMENT ORDERS ALREADY; 29/05/2018 – 2018 Annual Strategy Dossier for World’s 6 Leading Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers: Deere & Co, CNH Industrial, AGCO, CLAAS Group, SDF Group & Kubota – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – DEERE: FALLING ARGENTINE SALES OFFSET POTENTIAL BRAZIL GAINS; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N – 2018/2019 PROJECTION FOR U.S. FARM COMMODITY PRICES FOR CORN IS $3.90 PER BUSHEL; 05/03/2018 Among machinery manufacturers, Kostin expects Terex and Oshkosh to have less pricing power than Caterpillar and Deere

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Grp Inc Limited Liability Co reported 24,555 shares. Dorsey Whitney Limited Liability Corporation holds 1,934 shares. Manchester Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Zwj Investment Counsel holds 0.02% or 1,726 shares in its portfolio. Frontier Inv Mgmt holds 0.05% or 4,733 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, State Street has 0.16% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Massachusetts-based Boston Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.11% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Conning stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Iowa Bancorporation reported 2,147 shares stake. Quantitative Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.23% or 24,900 shares. Hartford Financial Management Inc reported 12,165 shares stake. Leisure Capital Management accumulated 3,897 shares. Nordea Invest Ab stated it has 0.02% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Wellington Mngmt Gp Ltd Liability Partnership owns 9.83M shares. Nelson Roberts Inv Advsrs Ltd Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 201 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.57, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 2 investors sold WABC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 21.83 million shares or 5.83% less from 23.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Financial Incorporated invested in 0% or 43,434 shares. Proshare Advsr Lc owns 3,576 shares. Glenmede Na reported 5,109 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Piedmont Inv Inc holds 0.02% or 6,723 shares in its portfolio. South Dakota Inv Council reported 0.03% in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC). Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 742,351 shares. State Street has invested 0% in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC). Fmr Ltd holds 631 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability, California-based fund reported 632 shares. Moreover, Sprucegrove Invest Limited has 0.47% invested in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) for 113,400 shares. 55,629 were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. New York-based Sg Americas Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC). Invesco Limited holds 0.01% or 308,534 shares in its portfolio. Huntington Bankshares invested 0% of its portfolio in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC). Minnesota-based Mairs & Pwr has invested 0% in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC).

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $134828.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP) by 740,970 shares to 2.16 million shares, valued at $66.23B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 16,712 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 619,325 shares, and cut its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC).

