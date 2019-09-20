Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Has Upped Pdc Energy (PDCE) Stake by $97.50 Million; Investec Asset Management North America Holding In Unum Group (UNM) Was Increased

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Pdc Energy Inc (PDCE) by 4.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc bought 2,704 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.09% . The institutional investor held 59,857 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.16B, up from 57,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Pdc Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.55% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $31.53. About 1.49M shares traded. PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) has declined 54.51% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCE News: 12/03/2018 PDC Brands appoints John F. Owen as Chief Financial Officer; 04/05/2018 – PDC Logic Announces Appointment of Steve Allen to Board of Directors; 11/05/2018 – PDC Drill Bits Market Worth 4.54 Billion USD by 2023; 30/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind PDC Energy, Black Stone Minerals, BJ’s Restaurants, Karyopharm Therapeutics, SBA C; 12/03/2018 – PDC Brands Appoints John F. Owen as Chief Fincl Officer; 22/05/2018 – PDC Energy at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19

Investec Asset Management North America Inc increased its stake in Unum Group (UNM) by 12.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management North America Inc bought 73,859 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.06% . The institutional investor held 667,712 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.40 million, up from 593,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc who had been investing in Unum Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $29.56. About 1.58M shares traded. Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) has declined 18.76% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.76% the S&P500. Some Historical UNM News: 15/05/2018 – Colonial Life launches Spanish-language consumer website; 09/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Unum Group (UNM) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 01/05/2018 – Unum Group 1Q Net $273.5M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Unum Group, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNM); 10/03/2018 – #3 Unum plays its first glimpse of human data in an $86M IPO, revealing two deaths and an FDA hold; 28/03/2018 – UNUM THERAPEUTICS REPORTS PRICING OF IPO; 01/05/2018 – UNUM 1Q OPER EPS $1.24, EST. $1.25; 03/04/2018 – Unum joins as an anchor partner to Plug and Play lnsurtech; 22/05/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Unum Group’s Junior Subordinated Notes; 24/05/2018 – Unum Group’s Board Of Directors Authorizes $750 Million Share Repurchase

Since April 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $350,500 activity. Ellis Mark E also bought $373,000 worth of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) shares.

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $140239.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 892 shares to 408,791 shares, valued at $127.95B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) by 26 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,993 shares, and cut its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX).

More notable recent PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “PDC Energy (PDCE) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigating SRC Energy Inc. – PRNewswire” published on August 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “30 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About PDC Energy Inc (PDCE) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Top exec talks strategy behind PDC Energy’s $1.7B deal for SRC Energy – Denver Business Journal” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold PDCE shares while 49 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 64.71 million shares or 0.06% less from 64.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guggenheim Capital reported 0% of its portfolio in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Royal Savings Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 62,135 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag owns 77,197 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blackrock Inc invested in 0.01% or 9.72M shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 97,880 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Swiss Retail Bank accumulated 123,166 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtn Inc holds 5,418 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Stephens Inv Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 146,865 shares stake. Parametric Port Assoc Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). 3,082 were accumulated by Pnc Fincl Svcs Gp. Northern Tru Corp reported 1.39M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ranger Inv Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 1,225 shares in its portfolio. Congress Asset Ma owns 123,575 shares. 397 are held by Gradient Investments Ltd Liability Company. California Public Employees Retirement System, a California-based fund reported 106,481 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 28 investors sold UNM shares while 126 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 192.57 million shares or 2.71% more from 187.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fdx Advsrs Inc invested 0.01% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Sei Investments Com has 0.01% invested in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Amp Cap Investors Limited has invested 0.04% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Riverhead Lc stated it has 141,674 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Benjamin F Edwards And accumulated 0.01% or 1,868 shares. Moreover, Natixis has 0.21% invested in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Tower Research Capital Lc (Trc) holds 0.01% or 5,756 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 417,648 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Prudential Financial Inc stated it has 0.14% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Sun Life Fincl has 172 shares. Moreover, Suntrust Banks has 0.06% invested in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Patten And Patten Tn has 101,380 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 453,954 shares. Franklin Res stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 50,769 shares.

More notable recent Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Unum Group Announces Increase to Maximum Tender Amount – Business Wire” published on September 04, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) and Encourages Unum Group Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Unum Group – Severely Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Unum Group Announces the Early Tender Results of its Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Debt Securities – Business Wire” with publication date: September 18, 2019.