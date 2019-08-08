Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Has Upped Its Fireeye (FEYE) Stake; BARCO NV BELGIUM ACT (BCNAF) Shorts Lowered By 14.29%

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc increased Fireeye Inc (FEYE) stake by 13.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc acquired 25,105 shares as Fireeye Inc (FEYE)’s stock declined 7.35%. The Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc holds 206,706 shares with $3.47 billion value, up from 181,601 last quarter. Fireeye Inc now has $2.84B valuation. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $13.36. About 1.83 million shares traded. FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has declined 3.23% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FEYE News: 16/05/2018 – FireEye Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 15/05/2018 – FireEye Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 17/04/2018 – FireEye Unveils SmartVision Edition to Detect Stealthy, Malicious Traffic Inside Networks; 04/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Axon Enterprise and FireEye; 15/05/2018 – FireEye Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – FireEye Sees FY18 Rev $820M-$830M; 02/05/2018 – FireEye 1Q Loss/Shr 39c; 29/05/2018 – FireEye Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – FireEye Sees 2Q Rev $199M-$203M; 16/04/2018 – FireEye Simplifies Cybersecurity Protection

BARCO NV BELGIUM ACT (OTCMKTS:BCNAF) had a decrease of 14.29% in short interest. BCNAF’s SI was 1,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 14.29% from 2,100 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 18 days are for BARCO NV BELGIUM ACT (OTCMKTS:BCNAF)’s short sellers to cover BCNAF’s short positions. It closed at $211.28 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Barco NV develops visualization solutions for the entertainment, enterprise, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.39 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Entertainment, Enterprise, and Healthcare. It currently has negative earnings. It offers cinema, home cinema, installation, postproduction, rental, simulation, and virtual reality projectors; presentation switchers and screen management systems, scalers, and converters; image processing, indoor, and outdoor LED displays; and laser, LCD, LED rear-projection, and LED video walls, as well as video wall controllers and upgrade kits.

More news for Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “After Surging 80% YTD, Barco Is Still A Buy – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “Barco NV ADR 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” and published on July 19, 2018 is yet another important article.

More notable recent FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Is FireEye, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FEYE) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FireEye Continues To Sink On Weak Fundamentals – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “FireEye (FEYE) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cybersecurity names move after CHKP earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts: FireEye Shows ‘Encouraging Signs Of Growth,’ But ‘More Pain Ahead’ – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold FEYE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 154.37 million shares or 10.41% more from 139.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Ltd stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Vision Capital Management Inc stated it has 158,745 shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. Hightower has 441,382 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Sei Invests Co, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 73,869 shares. Asset Mgmt One Limited has 55,150 shares. Element Capital Limited Liability Company owns 25,981 shares. Tocqueville Asset L P, a New York-based fund reported 25,675 shares. Levin Capital Strategies LP stated it has 10,601 shares. Georgia-based Synovus Financial has invested 0.03% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). The Alabama-based Retirement System Of Alabama has invested 0.02% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Paloma Partners Mgmt Company holds 11,700 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Earnest Partners Limited Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Landscape Mngmt Ltd has 0.07% invested in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) for 45,628 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). 1.74M were reported by Alyeska Invest Grp L P.

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc decreased H&E Equipment Services Inc (NASDAQ:HEES) stake by 300 shares to 12,900 valued at $323.92 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) stake by 1,465 shares and now owns 368 shares. Spdr Series Trust (XOP) was reduced too.