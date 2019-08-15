Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Has Upped By $1.27 Billion Its Leidos Holdings (LDOS) Holding; Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) Shorts Raised By 32.76%

Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE) had an increase of 32.76% in short interest. ONCE’s SI was 3.10 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 32.76% from 2.34 million shares previously. With 619,700 avg volume, 5 days are for Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE)’s short sellers to cover ONCE’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $98.49. About 53,128 shares traded. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) has risen 36.68% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ONCE News: 10/04/2018 – AveXis sells on Novartis approach; 22/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics and Pfizer Announce Data from 15 Participants with Hemophilia B Showing Persistent and Sustained Factor IX Levels with No Serious Adverse Events; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Vitamin Shoppe, Surmodics, Spark Therapeutics, QUANTENNA COMMS, Westinghouse Air Br; 08/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC ONCE.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $75 FROM $65; 09/03/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS HOLDER CHOP REPORTS 10.7% STAKE; 09/03/2018 – CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL OF PHILADELPHIA FOUNDATION – TO ENGAGE IN DIALOGUE WITH SPARK THERAPEUTICS TO BE ALLOWED TO DESIGNATE AT LEAST 1 BOARD MEMBER; 09/03/2018 – CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL OF PHILADELPHIA FOUNDATION – TO CONSIDER VIEW OF ISS, AMONG OTHERS REGARDING ELECTION OF SPARK THERAPEUTICS’ BOARD AT 2018 MEETING; 09/03/2018 – THE CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL OF PHILADELPHIA FOUNDATION REPORTS 10.7 PCT STAKE IN SPARK THERAPEUTICS AS OF MARCH 9, 2018 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr $1.25; 08/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC – $587.5 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES AS OF MARCH 31, 2018

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc increased Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS) stake by 4.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc acquired 19,746 shares as Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS)’s stock rose 12.70%. The Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc holds 488,439 shares with $31.30B value, up from 468,693 last quarter. Leidos Holdings Inc now has $11.87 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $82.56. About 420,008 shares traded. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has risen 21.50% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 26/03/2018 – LEIDOS – THE CONTRACT HAS A ONE-YEAR BASE PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE, FIVE ONE-YEAR OPTIONS, AND A TOTAL CONTRACT VALUE OF ABOUT $112 MLN; 11/04/2018 – Leidos Wins $210 Million U.S. Army Contract; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Sees FY18 Adjusted EBITDA Margins of 10.1%-10.4%; 15/05/2018 – Leidos Named ‘Best for Vets’ Employer by Military Times; 14/05/2018 – Leidos Puts Real-Time Training Capability in Warfighters’ Hands Before They Deploy; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Net $102M; 08/05/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC LDOS.N : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM CONVICTION LIST; 14/03/2018 – LEIDOS GETS DEPT. OF VETERANS IT ORDER W/ POTENTIAL VALUE $472M; 17/05/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC – CONTRACT VALUE OF ABOUT $239.5 MLN IF ALL OPTIONS ARE EXERCISED; 05/03/2018 – GSA Awards Leidos Contract to Support U.S. Army’s C4ISR Prototyping Ops

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold LDOS shares while 115 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 104.88 million shares or 3.02% less from 108.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna International Gp Limited Liability Partnership owns 60,847 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. National Pension Serv has 5,776 shares. 28,125 are held by Alpine Woods Invsts Ltd. Amalgamated National Bank holds 28,594 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) for 190,264 shares. 27,538 are owned by Nomura Asset Management Company Limited. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv invested in 0.01% or 24,862 shares. Reilly has 24,421 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Hightower Advsr has invested 0.03% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Prudential Public Limited Com owns 1.95M shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. D E Shaw & Company reported 0.02% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Dowling Yahnke Limited Liability Company has 38,588 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. James Invest Incorporated reported 33,886 shares. Oakbrook Lc holds 10,700 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Of Vermont invested in 0.01% or 2,634 shares.

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc decreased Avon Products Inc (NYSE:AVP) stake by 63,925 shares to 522,889 valued at $1.54 billion in 2019Q1. It also reduced Plains Gp Holdins Lp stake by 125,675 shares and now owns 2.81M shares. Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Leidos Holdings (NYSE:LDOS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Leidos Holdings has $8300 highest and $70 lowest target. $75.40’s average target is -8.67% below currents $82.56 stock price. Leidos Holdings had 11 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Monday, February 25. Drexel Hamilton maintained it with “Buy” rating and $75 target in Friday, February 22 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 20 by Credit Suisse. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $70 target in Tuesday, February 19 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by Jefferies.

More notable recent Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Leidos Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:LDOS) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These Fundamentals Make Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Leidos Holdings, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:LDOS) Return On Capital Employed Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Leidos secures $46.5M follow-on contract to support nuclear detection office – Washington Business Journal” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Leidos Teams With Baltimore Ravens To Tackle Opioid Addiction – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

More notable recent Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The 4-Letter Word Cannabis Investors Need to Know – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Snap Refuses to Read the Room and Launches Spectacles 3 – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “August Deliveries are Make or Break for NIO Stock – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Take Your Spouse’s Needs Into Account When Claiming Social Security – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Brazilian police again arrest Eike Batista, once Brazil’s richest man – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold Spark Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 43 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 28.27 million shares or 23.69% less from 37.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada invested 0% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Barclays Plc holds 53,982 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Com owns 32,860 shares. Moody Retail Bank Division invested 0% of its portfolio in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Harvest Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 16,000 shares. C Wide Grp Inc A S holds 0.05% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) or 37,392 shares. Glenmede Trust Na stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Millennium Management Lc invested in 0.11% or 662,880 shares. Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement Systems has 0.01% invested in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Bailard accumulated 16,000 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Panagora Asset invested 0.01% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). 194,400 are owned by Lmr Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership. S Muoio And Limited Co holds 5.22% of its portfolio in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) for 50,000 shares. Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Dimensional Fund Lp holds 270,788 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. The company has market cap of $3.79 billion. The Company’s products include voretigene neparvovec, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions called inherited retinal diseases caused by non sex-linked, autosomal recessive, or biallelic mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia. It currently has negative earnings. The company's products also comprise SPK-7001 that is in Phase 1/2 trial for choroideremia; SPK-9001, which is in Phase 1/2 trial for hemophilia B; and SPK-8011 that is in Phase 1/2 trial hemophilia A.