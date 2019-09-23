Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Has Trimmed Its Position in Vail Resorts (MTN) by $1.56 Billion as Market Value Rose; Cvs Health (CVS) Valuation Declined While Proffitt & Goodson Has Lowered Holding

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc decreased its stake in Vail Resorts Inc (MTN) by 4.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc sold 6,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 142,606 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.83B, down from 149,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Vail Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $235.79. About 268,292 shares traded. Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) has declined 10.07% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MTN News: 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS INC – NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO VAIL RESORTS IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $357 MILLION AND $391 MILLION IN FISCAL 2018; 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS INC – NET REVENUE INCREASED $9.4 MILLION, OR 1.3%, TO $734.6 MILLION FOR 3 MONTHS ENDED JAN 31, 2018 VS SAME PERIOD PRIOR YEAR; 19/04/2018 – VAIL RESORTS INC – SEASON-TO-DATE TOTAL LIFT TICKET REVENUE AT COMPANY’S NORTH AMERICAN MOUNTAIN RESORTS, WAS UP 3.7%; 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS BOOSTS QTR DIV $1.47/SHR FROM $1.053, EST. $1.158; 26/03/2018 – CDOT: Closures Continue Through Monday on Westbound I-70 at Vail Pass for Road Repairs; 08/03/2018 – Vail Resorts Sees FY18 Resort Reported EBITDA $607M-$627; 19/04/2018 – Vail Resorts Season-to-date Ski School Rev Was Up 3.4%; 19/04/2018 – VAIL RESORTS REPORTS CERTAIN SKI SEASON METRICS FOR SEASON-TO-DATE PERIOD ENDED APRIL 15, 2018; 08/03/2018 – Vail Resorts 2Q EPS $5.67; 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS INC – EXPECTS THAT CALENDAR 2018 CASH TAX SAVINGS WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $40 MLN

Proffitt & Goodson Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 64.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proffitt & Goodson Inc sold 8,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 4,890 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $266,000, down from 13,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $64.3. About 10.72M shares traded or 35.18% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – CVS Readies $44 Billion Bond Sale; 07/03/2018 – CVS Health Awarded Pharmacy Benefit Management Institute Excellence Award for ScriptPath™ Prescription Schedule; 06/03/2018 – CVS Issues $40B of Debt for Aetna Acquisition (Video); 19/04/2018 – CVS Keeps It Real and Unveils Biggest Beauty Campaign Ever; 28/03/2018 – FDA HEAD GOTTLIEB SAYS CONSOLIDATION OF PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGERS OPENS DOOR TO MORE “GAMES” BY PHARMA TO BLOCK GENERICS; 15/04/2018 – CVS plans to install 750 by June in addition to the more than 800 it’s donated to police departments; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health and Aetna shareholders approved the drugstore chain’s proposed $69 billion acquisition of the health insurer; 21/03/2018 – CVS Health Launches Two Initiatives in New Hampshire to Combat Opioid Abuse; 06/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CVS’ PROPOSED SR UNSECURED NOTES Baa1; REMAINS ON; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB’ Issue-Level Rating to CVS Acquisition-Related Notes

Proffitt & Goodson Inc, which manages about $273.50 million and $404.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 3,259 shares to 198,938 shares, valued at $29.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 6,093 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,140 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, up 2.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.73 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.30 billion for 9.08 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.35% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) to report earnings on September, 27. They expect $-2.58 earnings per share, down 24.64% or $0.51 from last year’s $-2.07 per share. After $7.12 actual earnings per share reported by Vail Resorts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -136.24% negative EPS growth.

