Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Has Lowered East West Bancorp (EWBC) Position by $10.46 Million; Market Value Declined; Holder Driehaus Capital Management Has Increased Exact Sciences (EXAS) Holding

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc decreased its stake in East West Bancorp (EWBC) by 0.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc sold 218 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.90% . The institutional investor held 412,072 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.77B, down from 412,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in East West Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $47.81. About 36,118 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 26.23% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.23% the S&P500.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 107.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc bought 3,774 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The hedge fund held 7,278 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $630,000, up from 3,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $117.03. About 204,462 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss $39.4M; 20/03/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP – STENHOUSE, VICE PRESIDENT, U.S. IMMUNOLOGY AT ABBVIE, WILL ASSUME NEW POSITION ON APRIL 2, 2018; 16/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Corp: We admit to being early. But the science won’t be held back; 02/05/2018 – Exact Sciences: A Big Opportunity? — Barrons.com; 17/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick Jr. Is No Oprah Winfrey. Just Ask Exact Sciences; 26/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES 1Q LOSS PER SHARE 33C, EST. LOSS PER SHARE 38C

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $134828.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Bankshares Inc Usd2 50 (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 7,492 shares to 99,214 shares, valued at $3.60 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Interface Inc (NASDAQ:TILE) by 22,222 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,253 shares, and has risen its stake in First Merchants Corp (NASDAQ:FRME).

Analysts await East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. EWBC’s profit will be $177.58M for 9.80 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by East West Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.61% negative EPS growth.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.71B and $2.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spirit Airlines Inc (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 101,530 shares to 6,200 shares, valued at $328,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chefs’ Warehouse Inc/The (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 163,547 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 230,609 shares, and cut its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp (NYSEMKT:CQP).

